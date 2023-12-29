GTA 5 Zombie DLC data leaks from the source code, hints at survival elements

The notorious GTA 5 source code leaks previously disclosed that Rockstar Games had planned and canceled eight single-player DLCs for the latest title. In a recent discovery, an X (formerly Twitter) user named @lmk_nathan42915 shared more details about a Zombie DLC from the source code. The leaks included some intriguing details about how Rockstar Games had planned the DLC story.

However, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as neither the DLC nor the source code leaks have been acknowledged by the studio yet.

Data miners find Zombie DLC details in leaked GTA 5 source code

Expand Tweet

On December 29, 2023, @lmk_nathan42915 shared the above post and stated that a user named parabolica (X/@krierraa) found details of a Zombie DLC named Norman in the GTA 5 code leaks. According to them, Rockstar Games had planned for a story-based mission where players would have to rescue an engineer, a medic, and a gunman.

Expand Tweet

The leaked code also included items such as fuel, ammo, medicines, and food. User @lmk_nathan42915 further added that the DLC was playable by all three Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists. Rockstar Games also added 10 new safehouses for the characters in the following distribution:

Michael De Santa: 3 safehouses

Trevor Philips: 4 safehouses

Franklin Clinton: 3 safehouses

However, the locations of the new safehouses are currently unknown.

Apart from this, it is worth noting that the latest GTA 5 leaks disclosed the following eight story mode DLCs:

SP Assassination Pack

SP Manhunt Pack

SP Norman Pack

Agent Trevor

Relationship Pack

SP Enterprise Pack

Prologue DLC

LibertyV DLC

While these are yet to be verified, the Norman DLC details shared by @lmk_nathan42915 could be from the SP Norman Pack leaked earlier.

More details from the GTA 5 source code leaks

Expand Tweet

The Grand Theft Auto 5 source code has been circulating on the internet since December 25, 2023. It is rumored that the leakers have disclosed 200 GB worth of data, making the popular 2013 title unofficially open-sourced.

Some early details from the leaks included a Grand Theft Auto 5 beta map, Bully 2 concept art, Vice City mod, and many others. However, confirmation is pending as Rockstar Games is yet to officially verify them.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to complete the Zombie DLC? Yes No 0 votes