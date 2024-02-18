How to get into the Fanum GTA 5 RP server in 2024

Several GTA 5 RP servers are available for players to join and have fun on. However, some prominent figures like Fannum have dedicated a lot of time and effort to their own servers, and this is a reason why several players would like to be a part of them. His District 10 server has gained a lot of popularity and was a major factor in his winning the Best Roleplay Streamer award in 2024.

A lot of new players wish to join the Fannum Grand Theft Auto 5 RP server but don't know how to do so. Well, it can be a little confusing to find the right instructions to join it since there are several things you need to do beforehand. So, this article will teach you how to join Fannum's RP server in the game.

Here's how to join the GTA 5 Fannum RP server

It can be a little tricky for newbies to get on GTA 5 RP servers. This is mainly because you need to install some other apps and join some Discord servers before you get access to the actual RP server.

To join Fannum's District 10 server, here's what you need to do:

Own Grand Theft Auto 5. Download and install the FiveM mod. Go to the official District 10 Discord server and verify yourself. Open Steam and then run FiveM. Search for District 10 v2 and select it. This will make some instructions pop up on your screen. Follow the provided steps.

It is worth noting that Fannum's District 10 server has long queues, and you might have to wait for hours to join it. However, you have the option to visit its website and purchase an Allowlist Prio with real money. This will allow you to join the RP server without having to wait for too long.

District 10 is a great Grand Theft Auto 5 RP server for anyone looking to do random jobs and play as specific characters. Apart from the long queue time, there aren't many disadvantages to this server since it runs constantly and is well-maintained. Several popular content creators often visit it, so you are bound to run into someone popular performing challenges.

If you want to purchase one of this server's Allowlist Prios to skip the lengthy queue time, it's worth noting that this is not a one-time payment but a monthly, recurring one. Remember this before making the purchase. Additionally, the server's website also offers other add-ons that you can purchase to further enhance your experience on the server.

Check out our other GTA 5 and GTA Online articles:

RP Servers for beginners || Best FiveM servers || Best RP servers in 2024 || GTA 6 role in RP || Best NoPixel 4.0 GTA 5 RP streamers ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like role-playing in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes