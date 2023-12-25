5 popular Twitch streamers to follow for NoPixel 4.0 GTA 5 RP content

Grand Theft Auto 5 has found itself in the limelight of the streaming community again after the latest update to NoPixel servers, allowing GTA 5 role-playing enthusiasts to fulfill their wildest shenanigans in-game.

The new update boasts extensive changes to the character-creation system, the UI, crafting, and health mechanics, as well as an increased amount of accessible buildings. Many big streamers like EsfandTV and roflgator are flocking to the servers to showcase the newer features and mechanisms added to the original game by the NoPixel developers.

This article explores five popular Twitch streamers to follow for the latest content regarding the NoPixel 4.0 GTA 5 RP experience.

5 Twitch creators to keep an eye on for NoPixel 4.0 GTA 5 RP content

1) EsfandTV

Esfand has been uploading quality content on the NoPixel RP experience. (Image via esfandtv/Instagram)

Tim "EsfandTV" is an American streamer and part of the media organization One True King (OTK) with other big names such as Asmongold and Mizkif. He has been providing extensive coverage of the NoPixel 4.0 experience, role-playing as the in-game character of Cletus Cornwood.

Cletus is an Officer who works for the Unified Police Department, and Esfand's videos showcase the various adventures he has while fulfilling Cleetus' role in maintaining law and order around the world of Los Santos. EsfandTV has over 1.3 million followers on Twitch, making him one of the biggest channels covering the updates.

2) roflgator

Roflgator streams GTA 5 RP content regularly alongside Fortnite. (Image via roflgator/Twitch)

Robert "roflgator" is a streamer with 317,000 followers on his channel and has collaborated in the past with both EsfandTV and Sodapoppin. He has been role-playing in the immersive world of NoPixel in his regular streams, along with Fortnite content.

He plays the character of Robert Spowylamywanowsk, an alcoholic Polish immigrant in Los Santos. His authentic role-playing experience with several other characters has made for some memorable moments, such as him becoming part of a paranormal investigation group and saving citizens around the city.

3) Ray__C

Ray__C is a streamer who focuses mostly on GTA 5 RP content. (Image via raycgaming/Instagram)

Ray__C's content focuses mostly on GTA 5 RP, so it isn't much of a surprise that he's providing extensive special coverage on the 4.0 update of NoPixel.

He plays the characters of Raymond Romanov and Raycardo Flick, who are contrasting personalities. Raymond is a cruel and sociopathic criminal with a seedy moral compass. He is a member and one of the founders of a criminal crew called The Company.

On the other hand, Raycardo is a Ranger working for the San Andreas State Park Rangers. However, the twist comes in the fact that they are supposedly cousins, and these characters being played by Ray brings to light the range of personas he can play.

4) UberHaxorNova

UberHaxorNova plays the eccentric character of Siz Fulker in-game. (Image via analusername/Instagram)

James "UberHaxorNova" is yet another big name covering the new experience on the NoPixel servers. He has over 552,000 followers on Twitch, and his content is generally focused on GTA 5. His stream covering the launch of NoPixel netted over 72,400 views.

He plays the part of Siz Fulker, who, as per the NoPixel Wikia, can be described as "a former crime-lord, domestic terrorist, weapons and narcotics trafficker, racketeer, security officer, and civilian worker turned lumberjack who is associated with multiple gangs and organizations in San Andreas."

5) ExtraEmily

Emily plays along with roflgator (Image via extra.emily/Instagram)

Another OTK member, Emily "ExtraEmily," has also been engaged in the NoPixel hyper, with her videos soaring high in views. She has an average of approximately 300,000 views on her videos covering the NoPixel GTA 5 RP update. On Twitch, she has 302,000+ followers.

She plays the character of Ellie Yen, an alien in a human body who has supposedly arrived in the huge city of Los Santos to learn about the human experience and to attain world domination. She plays along with roflgator, with both of their characters interacting in-game as well.