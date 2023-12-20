"Bro got so triggered": Internet reacts to Twitch streamer Clix flexing millions of dollars on camera after losing in Fortnite

During a livestream on December 17, 2023, Twitch star Cody 'Clix' revealed his bank account balance after losing and being eliminated from a match in the Fortnite Cash Cup. The moment has since gone viral on social media. The 18-year-old queued up for multiple matches but unfortunately lost his qualifiers to alleged cheaters.

These players were later invited to the streamer's lobby, which caused a lot of chaos. They shouted the content creator's name, leading him to post a screenshot of his $14-million bank account balance.

After the clip went viral, many social media users have reacted to the incident. One X user said the YouTuber got too triggered over "a game."

"Bro got so triggered over a game."

Expand Tweet

"Please ban them": Clix requests Fortnite to ban cheaters after losing qualifiers

Cheating and stream sniping are common problems faced by players in Fortnite. Kick star xQc has been stream-sniped for years while playing the game on stream. In July 2023, a winner from the Fortnite Galaxy Cup Brazil region was also caught cheating.

In his latest livestream, Clix was seen losing multiple matches in Fortnite competitive mode and blaming cheaters. He even posted a tweet tagging the game and asking Epic Games to ban such players. The post read:

"Bro @FortniteGame the amount of cheaters in comp are ruining everything. please ban them. i just lost my qual bc I got cheated on 3 times, in game & irl. Please for the big shi**er community, ban cheaters on command."

Cody requests Fortnite to ban cheaters (Image via X/@Clix)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cody has 6.8 million followers on Twitch and 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Additionally, he is a co-owner of the professional esports organization XSET.