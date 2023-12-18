"Definitely gonna get an a*s whooping": xQc "crashing" NoPixel 4.0 GTA RP server sparks hilarious reactions

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" encountered a rather unusual yet comical hiccup in his recent livestream when he accidentally crashed the server of the widely popular GTA V RP server NoPixel. Currently the hottest server in the game, NoPixel introduced its 4.0 update not long ago. Despite Felix actively engaging with the game since the update's launch, his latest streaming session took an unexpected turn when he discovered he had been logged out of the server.

Predictably, the server crash also led to disruptions for other players in the game. Reacting to the clip of the streamer trying to make head or tail of the situation, one fan commented:

"Definitely gonna get an a*s whooping by the other owners for this one."

"I might have crashed the server" - xQc left in disbelief after getting booted out of NoPixel server

While streaming GTA V RP on his channel, xQc found himself in a state of confusion. As time passed, he realized that he was unable to regain access to his account after initially being logged out. Here's what the screen read:

Reacting to the incident, the streamer revealed that he had similar issues the previous day as well. He said:

"This is inherently worse. Okay, I might actually have to get GG'd. Guys, I had this yesterday. I died off-stream in my apartment and I was in a death loop. I couldn't do sh*t for like an hour and a half."

After trying a couple of times to head back to the server, he said:

"I think I might have crashed the server. Did I do that? Because I opened the thing when I was dead?...could've been a coincidence or not?"

What did the fans say?

The clip was posted on the streamer's YouTube clips channel, eliciting a significant number of reactions from his fans. Here are some of the notable ones:

The NoPixel server, launched on December 9, introduced several notable updates. One of the significant enhancements allows players to render their characters with greater detail, along with additional customization options for their firearms. To read more about NoPixel 4.0, click here.