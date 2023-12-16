“Now you know how regular people live”: xQc's chat reacts to him trying to make ends meet in GTA NoPixel RP

Felix “xQc” recently returned to streaming NoPixel RP, the GTA V roleplay server. While trying to get gas for his vehicle, he began to realize how difficult it is to simply get by as a regular person. Remarking on how much he was getting paid versus how much it costs to get things like gas, his immediate thought turned to crime. However, this interaction brought a great deal of delight and laughter to his audience.

Several users spammed “AWARE” while many more would say it’s just like real life. There was a wealth of responses, but many of them were focused on how accurate it is compared to the real world. As one of the users in xQc’s chat, IttzFloofy said:

“Now you know how regular people live.”

xQc tries to make a living in NoPixel RP, fans say it’s just like real life

xQc decided to return to GTA V’s NoPixel RP server, now that Update 4.0 has been released, and appeared to be playing an ordinary person instead of resorting to crime immediately. However, he quickly began to realize how hard it is to be a law-abiding citizen:

“100 bucks in repairs, 100 bucks in fuel? 20 bucks a job? We’re not gonna do anything with this! Chat, this, I will not make ends meet with this garbage!”

The streamer spent several moments pondering this as he refueled his vehicle on the NoPixel servers. After spending time just thinking about how to solve the situation in the game, he came to one conclusion:

“I gotta go buy a gun!”

xQc’s chat had a laugh at his expense and spent much of the time mocking the streamer for being “broke,” saying that he should start flipping their burgers.

Others would suggest that it’s time for the streamer to start committing crimes. Responses ranged from egging him on to break into people’s homes to rob banks, his audience was looking forward to seeing how xQc solved the problem of needing more money to make ends meet.

There wasn’t much sympathy in the chat for Felix as he lamented how expensive it was to drive his truck versus how little money he made from completing jobs. Many viewers compared it to their real lives.

After the clip ended, the streamer said that he didn’t see any option other than crime, but for the time being, he continued to work his truck delivery job. That is, until the very end when he wound up in a high-speed chase by several cops.

The police would let him go, giving him a “second chance at life,” though it’s unknown if he will resist the urge to commit crimes in the world of GTA NoPixel RP. One thing is for sure: his audience loved watching xQc live the life of a normal person instead of acting out and doing things that could get him banned again.