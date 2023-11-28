"Plus 10 on everything else": xQc opens up about GTA RP server NoPixel's 4.0, claims it will be "insane"

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has dropped a rather big update for the Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) community. He took to his recent stream to announce that NoPixel, the game's most popular roleplay server, is gearing up to release its 4.0 version. It is anticipated to surpass its predecessors in terms of quality and features.

It's worth noting that Felix holds a one-third ownership stake (25%) in the server, alongside Francus "Koil" (50%), the creator of NoPixel, and streamer Lucas "Buddha" (25%).

Speaking about the upcoming NoPixel 4.0 server, the French-Canadian said:

"Plus 10 on everything else"

"It's really insane" - xQc hypes up upcoming NoPixel 4.0 server

xQc stands out as one of the prominent streamers who have actively participated in the NoPixel roleplay server. Interestingly, despite facing several bans from the server in the past, he now holds a unique position as an owner. Now an insider, he recently teased the upcoming 4.0 server.

Speaking to his viewers, the 28-year-old said:

"For sure it's (NoPixel 4.0) going to be insane. It's like a plus 10 on everything else. I'm not exposing anything. You can if you want, not take my word for it. It's fine. But, you know when you say you're gonna one-up somebody, or two-up, this is like a 10-up on everything. It's really insane."

NoPixel has already provided a sneak peek into their forthcoming server update on September 2023. The one-minute video teaser unveils some anticipated features, focusing on enhanced police chases, sewers, and flooding. Watch the teaser here:

What did fans say?

The clip was shared by one of xQc's verified fan pages, Iqkev (@iqkev). The post garnered a handful of comments from the GTA community members. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans give their takes on the clip (Image via X/@iqkev)

Despite the teased updates and comments from the owners regarding the upcoming server, the developer has not officially announced a specific date for the release as of now.

Speaking of GTA, the trailer for the next edition is set to be released in December. Popular streamers like TimTheTatman, HasanAbi, and TmarTn gave their reactions to the announcement as well.