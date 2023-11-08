"LET'S GOOOO" - Popular streamers react to official GTA 6 news, featuring TimTheTatman, HasanAbi, TmarTn, and ZerkaaHD

Rockstar Games, the video game studio behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has finally dropped an update regarding GTA 6. Sam Houser, the company's president, took to social media to reveal that in celebration of their 25th anniversary, the trailer for this title will be released. Here's the tweet made through Rockstar's official account:

Sam Houser confirms new Grand Theft Auto game trailer (Image via X/@RockstarGames)

This post has naturally prompted a flurry of responses online, particularly from the streaming and YouTube community, many of whom grew up playing GTA games. A popular creator on Twitch, TimTheTatman, expressed his excitement by sharing an image of his NoPixel character, Dale Morris. The picture came with a caption that went:

"LETS GOOOOO."

TimTheTatman reacts to the news (Image via X/@timthetatman)

What did the rest of the community say about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer?

After years of anticipation, fans of the Grand Theft Auto series will finally be able to get a glimpse of what Rockstar's upcoming GTA title is going to offer. The game's trailer is scheduled to release in December 2023.

Some of the biggest names within the community have already shared their reactions. Here's what the official Sidemen X page posted:

For those unaware, the Sidemen have played GTA V. In fact, it was this very game that resulted in the group's formation. Josh "ZerkaaHD," one of the seven Sidemen members and Twitch streamer, also shared his excitement.

ZerkaaHD reacts to the GTA 6 trailer announcement (Image via X/@ZerkaaHD)

Twitch streamer and co-owner of 100 Thieves, Jack "CouRageJD," also took to his social media account to make this post:

CouRageJD reacts to the announcement as well (Image via X/@CouRageJD)

Trevor "TmarTn," a popular gamer, was also all hyped up after seeing Rockstar's post. He stated:

TmarTn shares his reaction (Image via X/@TmarTn )

Another popular streamer, Nick "Nick Eh 30" said:

Nick Eh 30 wants the game to be family-friendly (Image via X/@NickEh30)

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" made this post on X:

HasanAbi might give the game a try as well (Image via X/@Hasanthehun)

Some YouTube channels, such as GameRiot (1.86 million subscribers) and TGG (1.59 million subscribers), have also uploaded videos that express their excitement about the upcoming trailer.

With the news only dropping a few hours ago, more content creators will likely share their reactions in the coming days. Other popular personalities familiar with Rockstars Grand Theft Auto franchise — such as xQc, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeed — are yet to share their thoughts on it.