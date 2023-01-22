5 things you probably didn’t know about HasanAbi

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker (aka HasanAbi) is easily among the most watched streamers on the platform. In 2022, Hasan ranked fifth in the list of top streamers based on hours watched. With over 82 million hours of watch time, he was only behind xQc (227.23m), Gaules (161.75m), Ibai (112.03m), and Auronplay (101.46m).

Hasan has become one of the most established creators within the streaming community. With over 2.3 million followers on Twitch and over 1.15 million subscribers on YouTube, the Turkish-American may be a well-known figure, but there are a few interesting facts that regular viewers may not be aware of.

HasanAbi is a multi-faceted streamer

1) Worked for HuffPost

Between 2016 and 2018, HasanAbi was a columnist for none other than the popular HuffPost, which BuzzFeed owns. For those unfamiliar with the website, HuffPost is a progressive news website focusing on news from different topics such as politics, current affairs, and satire, among others.

Throughout his two-year stint with the news website, Hasan wrote several articles, including but not limited to Donald Trump, Logan Paul, Harvey Weinstein, and Milo Yiannopoulos.

2) Appearing in BuzzFeed's YouTube videos

Before beginning his journey with HuffPost, HasanAbi was featured in a handful of BuzzFeed videos on the Google-owned platform. In 2015, he famously appeared in a video titled 'The Ultimate Fondue Taste Test." Seven years later, the three-minute video comments section is filled with reactions to Hasan's early stints.

He has also appeared in skits. In December 2015, Hasan was featured in a skit titled "When You're A Dude Living With ADHD," uploaded to the As/Is channel (associated with Buzzfeed) to promote mental health week and spear awareness about ADHD. The video currently sits with 729K total views.

3) Created his political show

During his seven-year association with The Young Turks (TYT), a progressive political show created by his uncle Cenk Uygur, Hasan started his commentary show called the Agitprop with Hasan Piker in 2019. For those unaware, the term 'agitprop,' generated in Soviet Russia, describes the "intentional, vigorous promulgation of ideas."

Aside from the official website of The Young Turks, the show is available on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Acast, and YouTube. He also created The Breakdown, another TYT news show aired on Facebook.

4) Childhood and formative years in Turkey

Despite being born in New Jersey, America, HasanAbi moved to his native land, Turkey, with his parents when he was a child. He did, however, move back to the US to pursue his college degree at the University of Miami and then at Rutgers University, where he graduated with a double major in political science and communication studies.

In a Brake Check Podcast uploaded to YouTube in December 2020, he admitted that his parents were well off and that he attended a public school that facilitated his understanding of the socioeconomic discrepancies between different classes. This apparent education allowed Hasan to develop his political identity as an adult.

Fun fact, the word 'Abi' in his online name means 'brother' in Turkish.

5) Hasan's net worth

Among the many things people tend to figure out when talking about a major social media influencer is their net worth. As of 2023, HasanAbi's net worth is between $1.5 million and $6 million.

During the leaked Twitch documents of 2021, HasanAbi had reportedly earned a whopping $2,810,480 from Twitch alone (leaks commented between 2019 and 2021).

Considering that he has several avenues of income from his social media platforms (including Twitch subs, Ad Revenue, and sponsorship deals), the streamer reportedly makes around $320K each month. However, that figure is just an estimation. A more accurate number could be higher.

