GTA 5 RP server Nopixel 4.0: What's new, release date, and more

GTA 5 RP (Roleplaying) is one of the most popular aspects of Rockstar Games' 2013 release. The title's roleplaying community gets new members almost every day, and there are countless RP servers to join, with one of the best ones being Nopixel RP. This server is arguably the most sought-after one, so it is a little difficult to join compared to others.

The trailer for Nopixel 4.0, the server's latest version, was released a few hours ago on YouTube, providing information about its new features, release date, and more.

With that said, let's take a closer look at everything known so far about Nopixel 4.0.

Nopixel 4.0 trailer discloses new features and release date for popular GTA 5 RP server

The trailer for Nopixel 4.0 states that it is a complete overhaul of GTA 5. It also showcases the server's Identity Creation menu, which has options for gender markers, names, and dates of birth of Grand Theft Auto 5 RP characters.

There are also a lot of cosmetic options available that should allow players to render their characters in a detailed manner.

New face options (Image via YouTube/nopixel)

UI has also been reworked in Nopixel 4.0, which should result in a more seamless experience. Another interesting change is the ability to view dropped items in the in-game world as they have been modeled in a 3D space.

Additionally, Nopixel 4.0 has a new crafting and health system. Players should now be able to customize their weapons in a way that not only brings changes visually but also impacts performance.

Weapon crafting menu (Image via YouTube/nopixel)

Vehicles in GTA 5 RP Nopixel 4.0 will have new sounds, looks, and handling. In fact, performance parts such as manual and sequential transmissions have also been integrated into cars.

However, the most notable revelation is the introduction of walk-in properties all across the map, as well as an accessible interconnected sewer system that has been named Sewer City.

One of the accessible sewers (Image via YouTube/nopixel)

Police stations and hospitals have also been added to the list of new interiors. More enterable buildings are something that fans have been asking Rockstar Games to add to its titles for a long time. This might be a feature in the GTA 6 map, but players will soon be able to enjoy it in Nopixel 4.0.

Career progression and the ways players can advance in criminal ranks in the GTA 5 RP server's world have all been explained in the trailer.

The economy will also be reset in Nopixel 4.0 (Image via YouTube/nopixel)

Those interested won't have to wait long for Nopixel 4.0, as its release date has been confirmed to be December 15, 2023.

