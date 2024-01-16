5 ways with which GTA 6 could take GTA RP to next level

Roleplay (RP) has become one of the most popular gaming experiences associated with GTA 5. Since Rockstar Games acquired Cfx.re, the team behind arguably the most prominent RP server mod client, FiveM, players expect RP to ascend to the next level in Grand Theft Auto 6, which will arrive in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar hasn't announced anything regarding the integration of RP in its upcoming title, but there is a lot of potential here. So, let's take a look at five ways GTA 6 could take Grand Theft Auto RP to the next level.

Utilizing Cfx.re's experience and four more ways through which GTA 6 could take GTA RP to the next level

1) Official integration

Grand Theft Auto 5 only has a story mode and multiplayer, a.k .a. Grand Theft Auto Online. Players must use mod clients such as FiveM to join RP servers hosted on it. However, now that Rockstar has acquired Cfx.re, they could integrate RP servers officially, even on consoles, differently from GTA 5.

Hypothetically, Grand Theft Auto 6 can feature three options: story mode, online, and RP. The third would allow users to join custom-created servers wherein the gameplay would be quite different from Grand Theft Auto 6 Online (currently unannounced) and more akin to what players are accustomed to in RP servers.

2) More immersion

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to surpass its predecessor's mechanics. The upcoming entry should be much more interactive than its predecessor so players can have a deeply immersive experience not only in its story mode, but also in RP.

Since users are supposed to behave as their created characters while roleplaying, having an interactive environment and responsive NPCs can help craft a believable in-game world. Simple yet effective features like proximity chat can also contribute to simulating realistic encounters between two roleplayers.

3) Utilizing Cfx.re's experience

Expand Tweet

Cfx.re's experience can not only be used to officially integrate RP servers into the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, but also to manage and provide support. Additionally, they would have learned quite a bit about how Rockstar titles function, having been a part of the studio since August 2023.

Therefore, Cfx.re could use its knowledge from working with Rockstar Games to manage RP servers better than ever in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Affiliation with popular content creators

NoPixel RP, one of the most sought-after GTA RP servers, has a lot of popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers as its members. Many only want to join the server to interact with their favorite content creators. However, getting accepted into NoPixel RP isn't easy.

In fact, well-known American singer and songwriter T-Pain also revealed that he used to be on NoPixel. Hence, Rockstar could promote Grand Theft Auto RP in GTA 6 by affiliating with popular online personalities.

5) Having Grand Theft Auto actors be active on RP servers

Expand Tweet

Franklin's actor in Grand Theft Auto 5, Shawn Fonteno, announced his very own RP server a few months ago. Similarly, Rockstar can incorporate cast members to be active on RP servers in Grand Theft Auto 6, giving fans a unique opportunity to play with them.

This does not have to be a regular feature but an occasional affair akin to a special event. This could also give a reason to play Grand Theft Auto RP instead of GTA 6 Online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you currently a part of a GTA RP server? Yes No 0 votes