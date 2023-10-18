Top 5 GTA RP servers that FiveM wants to remove real-world cars from

Real-world cars are one of the most popular aspects of GTA RP servers, and almost all servers allow players to drive custom cars. However, after the recent acquisition of FiveM by Rockstar Games, the studio now wants to implement its practices on the roleplaying servers as well. On October 13, 2023, Cfx.re/FiveM (X/@FiveM) shared a community update asking its servers to remove cars resembling real-life brands.

While this change will affect all RP servers hosted on the popular framework, here is a list of the top five GTA RP servers where you’ll no longer see real-life cars in the game.

Top five GTA 5 RP servers that will have to remove real-world cars from their gameplay

5) BlueBird RP

The BlueBird RP is one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers which is known for offering awesome real-life cars in its gameplay. Although it is an Australian server based in Victoria, the gameplay was popular among players from all around the world.

However, since the BlueBird RP server is based on the FiveM framework, it will have to remove all cars with real-life brands. Nonetheless, you can still enjoy the gameplay it offers with Rockstar games-approved cars. The server is great for new players as well.

4) RedlineRP

The RedlineRP is another GTA 5 roleplay server that will be impacted by Rockstar Games’ decision to remove real-world cars from RP gameplay. It is a popular server with 1000+ members on Discord and a record number of active players. One of the main USPs of the server is that it allows you to use custom scripts and add-on vehicles.

However, all server members will have to use GTA Universe cars from now on. You can still enjoy the game on the server with its various perks. According to RedlineRP’s FiveM page, the server has no whitelisting rules, and all players get $25,000 as a joining bonus.

3) Badlands RP

Badlands RP is popular for offering great real-world cars. A few of them are the iconic BMW M3 GTR and Ford Mustang GT, among many others. The popular GTA RP server also allows you to customize them. However, after the official notice on October 13, 2023, the server must remove them from the game to comply with FiveM’s rules.

Nonetheless, Badlands RP still has many things to keep players engaged in the gameplay. It offers a balanced and fun roleplaying experience. You can join various police departments, do civilian jobs, or join criminal gangs on the server. Newcomers can also join the server, but they have to be 18+.

2) District 10

District 10 is a prominent GTA 5 RP server where almost all players drive real-world cars. The server offers great customization on almost all aspects, and car enthusiasts also use this opportunity to drive their favorite cars in the game. However, the moderators will have to comply with rules imposed by Rockstar Games, and all real-life cars have to be removed from the server.

This should not affect your GTA RP gameplay experience on the server, as it still has many things to offer. You can roleplay as Domino's workers, music producers, gardeners, cops, and many other civilian jobs. It is also one of the best servers for new players.

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is one of the oldest and most popular RP servers. The community considers it as the pioneer of roleplaying. It is home to many popular gamers and streamers who frequently use real-life cars in the game. However, the server will have to remove them from the game after the recent FiveM community update.

You can still drive all the cars that were designed by Rockstar Games for the original game. The concept of adding real-life cars also started in the NoPixel gameplay.

Poll : Are you happy with Rockstar's decision to remove real-life cars from GTA RP? Yes No 4 votes