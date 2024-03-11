Those on the quest to learn everything GTA RP is about must first understand what the term exactly means. Roleplaying (RP) is an aspect of gameplay where one creates a fictional character with a backstory and behaves as them while interacting with others in an RP server. There are countless RP servers available to join in 2024; some are a good fit for beginners, whereas others are better suited for veterans.

In this article, we will look at how to join RP servers, its basic rules and regulations, and the best servers; here's everything GTA RP fans should know in 2024.

Everything GTA RP fans should know: How to join, best servers, and more

GTA 5 RP servers are hosted on multiplayer mod clients like FiveM, RageMP, and AltV. These are free to download, but it is required that you own a legal copy of GTA 5 on PC. Additionally, you must have headphones, as voice chat is how one communicates with others on most RP servers.

That said, an important aspect regarding everything GTA RP fans should know is which are the best servers.

Nopixel RP, which recently got its 4.0 update, and Redline RP are among the most well-known RP servers and have been so for a while. NoPixel especially hosts many popular YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and other famous personalities, but it is also what makes it a little difficult to join.

Such RP servers, aka whitelisted servers, require tons of RP experience and often a detailed application, which can take very long to get accepted. RP experience can be gained by playing in non-whitelisted servers, most of which usually don't require much as a joining prerequisite.

MafiaCity Roleplay, GTA Series Arcade, BlueBirdRP, and GrandRP are some good GTA RP servers available for beginners in 2024. They are relatively easy to join and can help one understand what roleplaying is all about.

That said, it should be noted that RP gameplay is different from the usual multiplayer experience in GTA Online. Here, you must behave as your created character while completing jobs and interacting with others. In a nutshell, stay in character at all times.

Causing chaos and harming other players without reason can lead to punishments or even a ban; therefore, it's vital that you read all the rules and regulations of a server before joining it and keep them in mind.

While some servers aren't too strict in this aspect, it's better to abide by the rules as it not only keeps you out of trouble but will also help you grow as a roleplayer.

Those wanting to learn everything GTA RP-related in 2024 should also note that Cfx.re, developers of FiveM, were acquired by Rockstar Games in August last year. This led to some changes, as a result of which servers hosted on this mod client no longer allow real-world cars and map imports.

Although these things provided a somewhat unique gameplay experience, most FiveM servers are still among the best available today.

