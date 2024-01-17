5 ways via which GTA Online could become a better multiplayer game

While Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant, GTA Online, are 10 years old, there hasn't been much of a dip in their popularity. A lot of credit goes to the latter, thanks to Rockstar Games releasing DLCs and fresh content regularly for it over the last decade. While the multiplayer is fun, there are some issues that, if fixed, could make it an even better game.

Implementing these changes before Grand Theft Auto 6 takes center stage in 2025 could act as the perfect sendoff for this title. That said, let's look at five ways in which Grand Theft Auto Online could become a better multiplayer game.

Improved health and armor system and 4 more ways in which GTA Online could become a better multiplayer game

1) Implementing better anti-cheat measures

Hackers and modders are greatly responsible for ruining the fun for many players. They generally exploit cheats and God Mode glitches to gain a significant advantage over others. Since competing with them becomes nearly impossible, the spirit of healthy competition suffers.

PC is the most affected platform by hackers and modders. However, recent reports suggest they might have found a way to exploit the game on PS4 as well. Although Rockstar patches God Mode glitches via GTA Online background updates, the studio needs to be more vigilant and implement better anti-cheat measures quicker than usual.

2) Make multiplayer matches worthwile

There are numerous multiplayer matches in GTA Online's Adversary Mode, Deathmatch, and Race playlists. Unfortunately, their payouts aren't enough to make players want to play them. Through such matches, Rockstar Games often offers bonus rewards during weekly updates, but that isn't enough.

The standard payouts of Adversary Modes, Deathmatches, and other multiplayer matches should be worthwhile. If players are rewarded well for their time and effort, that could prompt others to participate in them more frequently.

3) Improved health and armor system

The aiming skills of enemy NPCs are immaculate in Grand Theft Auto Online. They can shoot a barrage of bullets accurately, even if players are at a significant distance. Moreover, a few shots can drastically reduce the player's health and destroy even the strongest armor.

Rockstar should either nerf NPCs' aiming skills or introduce an improved health and armor system. The current system understandably allows the game to be challenging, but it is far from ideal and can be tweaked to deliver a much better experience.

4) Readjusting vehicular prices

Vehicles are among the most popular commodities in the multiplayer. There are various types that can be purchased/ from in-game auto websites. Players must spend millions of dollars to acquire the fastest cars in GTA Online, which is somewhat justified given their performance and features.

However, in recent times, even the most basic vehicles have begun to cost well over a million. Needless to say, the prices of such vehicles must be readjusted to suit their performance and utility. For instance, the new Declasse Park Ranger in GTA Online, despite its average performance statistics, costs over $2,000,000.

5) Custom lobby settings

There are various mechanics in GTA 5's story mode that make the title fun. But its multiplayer mode is unique because it lets players interact with their friends and other members of the community. This element of fun can be taken to the next level by introducing custom lobby settings.

For instance, users could decide the specific weapons and vehicles they want to allow in a custom lobby, making it different from standard Public sessions. Such settings could also be introduced to the forthcoming GTA 6 Online.

