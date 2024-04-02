Can you play GTA 5 on Mac in 2024?

While most GTA 5 fans primarily play the game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, many Mac players also want a piece of the pie. Historically, MacOS isn't known for supporting video games, but Apple provides a way through which you can enjoy the game's PC version on your Mac. So, while there's no official support for Grand Theft Auto 5 on Mac, technically, running the game is possible.

However, you should know some prerequisites before moving forward. More details are mentioned below.

Note: Readers are advised to practice discretion while running GTA 5 on their Mac. The author holds no responsibility for any casualties.

Things to know before running GTA 5 on Apple Mac in 2024

Apple provides a framework named Boot Camp Assistant in its Mac devices that lets users load Windows OS into their system. The Boot Camp Assistant and Windows installation process is different from generation to generation. You can refer to the official Boot Camp Assistant website to properly install the software.

Once Microsoft Windows is running on your Mac, you can start the process of playing GTA 5 Story Mode. Rockstar Games offers the following three sources to download Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC:

Rockstar Games Launcher

Epic Games Store

Steam

Note that you must purchase a licensed copy of GTA 5 to enjoy a smooth gaming experience on your virtual Windows machine. Create an account in any one of the stores, purchase the game, and install it. As of 2024, the game’s size is around 117 GB, so downloading may take some time depending on your internet connection.

Once the popular Grand Theft Auto game is installed, perform the prerequisites, such as creating a Rockstar Games Social Club Account and calibrating the display settings. After that, you are ready to enjoy the title.

Since the entire process has been done using the official methods so far, you shouldn't face issues like Jailbreaking and game crashing. However, as the game is running on a virtual machine, you may face some minor lags and frame drops depending on the hardware power of your Mac.

You should also be able to enjoy the PC version of Grand Theft Auto Online with the latest DLC update.

Other platforms where you can play GTA 5

Rockstar Games officially provides the game on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam Deck. These platforms require no roundabout steps and you can directly purchase, install, and play the game. Rockstar Games also provides support for Grand Theft Auto 5 RP on PC through the FiveM platform.

However, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have the latest version of the official game, known as the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version.

