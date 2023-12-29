GTA 6 Lucia speculation continues as Manni L. Perez follows GTA 4's Luis Lopez actor

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the voice actors of GTA 6, a majority of the community believes that Manni L. Perez plays the role of Lucia in the upcoming game. In a recent case, fans discovered that the actress followed Mario D'Leon on Instagram. The latter is the voice actor of Luis Lopez from Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Although this does not necessarily conclude anything, fans believe it certifies the connection of Manni L. Perez with Lucia from GTA 6. Nonetheless, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fans found rumored GTA 6 voice actress following Luis Lopez’s voice actor on Instagram

On December 28, 2023, a fan account named @GTAVI_Countdown shared the above post, stirring the rumors about the Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist Lucia once again.

After the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, fans have been constantly searching for the real-life actors of Lucia and Jason (the latter is yet to be identified by Rockstar Games). At first, the community thought Ana Esposito to be the voice actress of Lucia. However, fans are now keeping an eagle eye on Manni L. Perez for her facial resemblance with the upcoming game’s protagonist.

As a result, the community quickly noted when the actress followed one of Grand Theft Auto 4’s protagonists on Instagram. One user named Umair Mir (X/@mrumairmir) even commented that the prevailing rumors were true.

While the Florida Joker openly claimed that one character shown in the trailer was a mockery of him, the actual voice actors of the game and Manni L. Perez are maintaining complete silence over the matter. Therefore, fans are speculating on Lucia’s real-life artist based on Manni L. Perez’s previous videos and activities.

Rockstar Games is known for having a strict nondisclosure agreement (NDA) policy that prohibits artists and other associated people from disclosing any inside details until given an order. Therefore, the artists who have worked in the upcoming game are currently away from the direct limelight.

However, we can expect to know more about them in the future. The developer set the GTA 6 release date in 2025, keeping plenty of time in hand to do promotional activities such as gameplay trailer release, pre-order, actors reveal, etc.

