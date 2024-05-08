5 Vice City Easter eggs that GTA 6 should bring back

Fans are eagerly waiting to return to Vice City in GTA 6 after 23 years as the upcoming map is expected to bring various Easter eggs and references from the 3D Universe. While the HD Universe map will have more details than the original one, it is always good to see old references unexpectedly. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was full of many memorable Easter eggs, that players still search for.

This article lists five Vice City Easter eggs that Rockstar Games should bring back in the GTA 6 map.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Five Easter eggs from Vice City that Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6

1) Vercetti Estate

Vercetti Estate in Vice City holds a strong emotion. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Vercetti Estate is one of the most iconic locations not only in Vice City but in the Grand Theft Auto series as well. Throughout the 3D Universe Vice City saga, the property was owned by various powerful people, including Tommy Vercetti.

Rockstar Games should bring it back in GTA 6 as a homage to the original saga. It is a huge mansion based on the iconic Starfish Island. The upcoming game’s map should also have the island and the property as an Easter egg.

2) Oceanic car

The Oceanic car can make any veteran player nostalgic with flashbacks from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The sedan always appears in front of the Ocean View Hotel in Vice City. Surprisingly, it was also seen in the GTA 6 trailer 1 at the same location.

Rockstar Games should add it to the final version of GTA 6. It is one of the personal vehicles of Tommy Vercetti that he can acquire from outside the Ocean View Hotel. Therefore, it should be a part of the upcoming game.

3) Fake moon landing scenario

The fake moon landing scenario is one of the most witty Easter eggs in Vice City that has varied opinions from many. Rockstar Games included it as a reference to the conspiracy theories saying America’s moon landing was fake and was filmed in a studio.

The same should be a part of GTA 6 and have the exact setup. In Vice City, the fake moon landing scenario can be found inside the InterGlobal Studios. It was well hidden from direct perception and certainly qualifies as an Easter egg.

4) Bloody Apartment

Bloody Apartment in Vice City was a subtle reference to Scarface. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Bloody Apartment or the Apartment 3c in Vice City is a smart reference to the popular Hollywood movie Scarface. You can find a crime scene inspired by the movie and a chainsaw inside. Since there will be no shortage of crimes in the HD Universe Vice City, the Bloody Apartment should be part of the GTA 6 details returning from the OG game.

Rockstar Games can also allow players to recreate the movie scene, instead of showing it as a past incident.

5) Cement Shoes

Cement Shoes Easter egg is one of the most horrifying details in Vice City that can give anyone chills. You can see a dead man with feet buried in a cement block near the Leaf Links golf course.

Cement Shoes are a part of the Mafia culture, which is also expected to return in GTA 6. Rockstar Games should add this Easter egg in the upcoming game to make the waters of Vice City more interesting.

FAQ

Will the original Vice City be there in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City will be based on the 3D Universe Vice City, but it will have more details. The new map is expected to be more leaned towards real-life Miami City. However, we can also expect to see various details from the original Vice City in the game.

Other articles on Grand Theft Auto 6:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback