Grotti Carbonizzare from GTA 5 seemingly returns in GTA 6: Everything known so far

The Grotti Carbonizzare is one of the most popular NPC vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version. Interestingly, after the release of the first official GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar Games seemingly plans to bring back this vehicle in the upcoming game. One prominent scene from the trailer showed the vehicle parked among many new and old cars from the series.

This article explains everything to know about the Grotti Carbonizzare from both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games’ first GTA 6 trailer showed the return of the Grotti Carbonizzare

The Grotti Carbonizzare is a sports car in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. It is one of the fastest NPC cars that many players love to steal and drive. The vehicle was also a part of Grand Theft Auto Online till June 2023. However, with the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, Rockstar Games removed it from the in-game stores.

Now, you cannot buy the Carbonizzare as a personal vehicle in the multiplayer game. However, NPCs can still be seen driving it within the posh areas of the GTA 5 Online map.

Interestingly, the popular sports car is seemingly going to be a part of the returning vehicles in GTA 6. If you pause the Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 1 video at exactly 0:32 seconds, you can see a red Grotti Carbonizzare parked near a sidewalk on the Ocean Drive road.

While Rockstar Games hasn’t officially revealed the vehicle's name yet, long-time players immediately recognized it as the Carbonizzare from Grand Theft Auto 5.

The sports car is a combination of many popular real-life cars, such as the Aston Martin V12 Zagato, Ferrari F12, TranStar Racing Dagger GT, and Ferrari California. It is a stylish vehicle with a premium look. Despite having a hard-top roof, it is a convertible vehicle.

Although it is one of the best free-roam cars in GTA 5, Rockstar Games does not offer many customization options. Apart from the regular options, you only get a few exhausts, hoods, and spoilers. However, since Rockstar Games is bringing back the vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 6, it should include more customization options.

The Grotti Carbonizzare in GTA 5 and Online is a race-compatible vehicle that can run at a top speed of 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h when fully upgraded. It is powered by a twin-cam inline-four engine and a six-speed transmission box. The vehicle also has one of the most soothing exhaust notes in the game.

While the first trailer already confirmed the return of the Grotti Carbonizzare in the future, we have to wait till the GTA 6 trailer 2 for more in-depth information.

