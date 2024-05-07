GTA 6 will reportedly feature football, basketball, and more

The open world of GTA 6 is expected to have many new and returning features, and fans are constantly digging for more information from the first official trailer and the September 2022 leaks. Recently, an X user named GTA 6 Countdown (X/@GTAVI_Countdown) shared a post disclosing that the upcoming game would have various sports activities, such as football and basketball.

While the user shared a few convincing details to prove their claims, readers are advised to wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 is expected to have new sports activities and related stadiums

Expand Tweet

On May 7, 2024, user GTA 6 Countdown shared the above post, disclosing minor details from the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. According to them, the following will be part of the upcoming title:

Football

Basketball

Miami Heat Arena

Vice City Mambas football stadium

Readers should note that the user was talking about American football and not soccer.

Expand Tweet

They further mentioned that the Miami Heat arena was spotted in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer while the Vice City Mambas football stadium was found in the September 2022 leaks. The former is an in-game replica of the real-life Kaseya Center in Miami. The following is an image of the Miami Heat arena from the trailer:

The Kaseya Center, also known as the Miami Heat arena, in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is worth noting that the inclusion of basketball in GTA 6 was previously disclosed by a mysterious Redditor, who later removed their post. They also mentioned various other features from the upcoming title, some of which were later seen in the official trailer’s open world. However, nothing is certain until the game's release.

FAQ

How big will the map of Grand Theft Auto 6 be?

While the exact size of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map is yet to be verified, many insiders and data miners previously claimed that the new map would be twice the size of the State of San Andreas. This assumption is based on the first trailer and the September 2022 leaks.

Other news on Grand Theft Auto 6:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback