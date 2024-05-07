GTA 6 will reportedly feature football, basketball, and more

The open world of GTA 6 is expected to have many new and returning features, and fans are constantly digging for more information from the first official trailer and the September 2022 leaks. Recently, an X user named GTA 6 Countdown (X/@GTAVI_Countdown) shared a post disclosing that the upcoming game would have various sports activities, such as football and basketball.
While the user shared a few convincing details to prove their claims, readers are advised to wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games.
GTA 6 is expected to have new sports activities and related stadiums
On May 7, 2024, user GTA 6 Countdown shared the above post, disclosing minor details from the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. According to them, the following will be part of the upcoming title:
- Football
- Basketball
- Miami Heat Arena
- Vice City Mambas football stadium
Readers should note that the user was talking about American football and not soccer.
They further mentioned that the Miami Heat arena was spotted in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer while the Vice City Mambas football stadium was found in the September 2022 leaks. The former is an in-game replica of the real-life Kaseya Center in Miami. The following is an image of the Miami Heat arena from the trailer:
It is worth noting that the inclusion of basketball in GTA 6 was previously disclosed by a mysterious Redditor, who later removed their post. They also mentioned various other features from the upcoming title, some of which were later seen in the official trailer’s open world. However, nothing is certain until the game's release.
FAQ
How big will the map of Grand Theft Auto 6 be?
While the exact size of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map is yet to be verified, many insiders and data miners previously claimed that the new map would be twice the size of the State of San Andreas. This assumption is based on the first trailer and the September 2022 leaks.
