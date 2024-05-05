GTA 6 fans speculate NPCs drive more expensive cars in Vice City than GTA 5

GTA 6 fans continue to inspect every scene from the first official trailer, considering Rockstar Games hasn’t released a new one in months. Recently, a Redditor named Loay (u/LOAYU) shared a post on r/GTA6 stating that the NPCs in the upcoming game would drive more expensive cars compared to those in Grand Theft Auto 5.

They shared a screenshot from the trailer's Ocean Drive scene to back their claim. This article explores more on the topic.

Redditor points out that GTA 6 NPCs drive more expensive cars than in Grand Theft Auto 5

On May 5, 2024, Redditor u/LOAYU shared the above thread showing the expensive cars that the NPCs of Vice City would drive after the game’s release. It is worth noting that the first trailer showed many returning cars in GTA 6, which usually cost a lot in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant.

The scene from Ocean Drive features a huge crowd with many cars. You can spot vehicles such as the Grotti Carbonizzare, Grotti Cheetah Classic, Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, Invetero Coquette D10, Benefactor Schafter V12, Vapid Dominator GTX, and Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, to name a few.

Most of these cars can only be purchased as Personal Vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, and citizens of the State of San Andreas never drive them. However, the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed the people of Vice City casually driving these vehicles.

Apart from the above-mentioned scene, you can also see Vice City NPCs drive various other expensive cars in the first GTA 6 trailer. Rockstar Games even showed some new expensive-looking vehicles in the video, including the Lamborghini Aventador, Schyster PMP 700, and Dodge Ram Dually.

FAQ

Has Rockstar Games announced the GTA 6 release date?

No. As of May 5, 2024, Rockstar Games still hasn’t announced the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date. However, based on its last official statement, the highly anticipated title should be released within the year 2025.

