GTA 6 gameplay mechanics: Why do shooting and aiming need an overhaul?

There is no doubt that GTA 6 fans have very high expectations from the upcoming title. The franchise saw some major changes from Grand Theft Auto 4 to Grand Theft Auto 5 and even more in Grand Theft Auto Online. These changes include both upgrades and downgrades. While the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto 6 is still a mystery, the gunplay mechanics are something that Rockstar Games should address primarily.

The gunplay in Grand Theft Auto 5 falls slightly toward the arcade-style gameplay. Therefore, it needs an overhaul in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why should Rockstar Games change the gunplay mechanics in GTA 6?

One of the biggest bummers of the current gunplay mechanism is that weapons in Grand Theft Auto 5 have a super aggressive auto-aim mode. It allows you to lock and cement your aim on a particular target. Even if the target moves, the aim automatically moves with them.

Rockstar Games should refine this feature in GTA 6 and make aiming more of a skill-based activity. The auto-aim feature is more prevalent among console users. But, PC players who use a controller also have the option to utilize it.

Shooting weapons also need some major improvements in GTA 6. Although Grand Theft Auto games are not entirely weapon-centric, gunplay is an inseparable part of them. Therefore, Rockstar Games should take inspiration from other combat-based games such as the Call of Duty series to improve the gun mechanics in the upcoming title.

The current shooting activities feel very slow and less thrilling. The weird firing sounds also add to the fact. Therefore, the shooting and aiming mechanics in Grand Theft Auto 6 should be more inclined towards reality, with accurate weapons and blast sounds. These features will create the best gunplay scenarios with surreal graphics and in-game physics.

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks showed some promising improvements in gunplay. Rockstar Games should stick to the leaked features and iron out all the anomalies before the final release.

In the meantime, the studio should also address the bizarre shooting and aiming feature of the NPCs. They can kill you from miles away, while you’re in an aircraft, or inside an armored vehicle. These NPCs are one of the reasons why many controller users opt for auto-aim. Therefore, the entire system needs a solid overhaul to make gunplay fun.

FAQ

Will there be new weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Yes. The GTA 6 leaked videos showed many new and returning weapons in the upcoming game. Some of the leaked new weapons include a speargun, Pool Cue, Bolt Action Sniper, Flashbang, and many more.

