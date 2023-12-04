10 ways GTA 6 could improve upon GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is a mammoth game, but fans expect even more from GTA 6. The popular 2013 title has many drawbacks that regular players cannot ignore. Since Rockstar Games has already spent over 10 years developing the upcoming title, the community expects it to be the perfect modern AAA video game. The community has also suggested various improvements from time to time.

This article lists 10 things that Rockstar Games should do to make GTA 6 a substantial improvement over Grand Theft Auto 5.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

10 improvements that Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6

1) Equally distributed population density

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a huge map filled with a variety of areas. However, most of the activities are centered in Los Santos, making the rest of the map feel empty. The GTA 6 map should spread things out so that players can equally enjoy all parts of the map.

2) Modern-age graphical improvements

The next Grand Theft Auto game should come with modern-age graphical improvements by default. The gameplay should support 4K resolution, 60/120 FPS options, ray tracing, etc. The pre-alpha footage from the GTA 6 leaks showed some improvements over the current game, and fans are expecting the same in the final version as well.

3) Dynamic map changes

The State of San Andreas barely faces any changes except for occasional snow and thunderstorms in the multiplayer mode. However, the new map should have dynamic changes like seasons, tsunamis, etc. Although the GTA 6 map leak did not show any new improvements, a change in the final version is highly anticipated.

4) Easter eggs

Rockstar Games is very skillful in incorporating Easter eggs in their games, and Grand Theft Auto 5 has plenty of them. However, these Easter eggs are already a decade old. The upcoming game should have more Easter eggs covering various events that happened in the past decade.

5) Improved gun mechanics

Grand Theft Auto 5 has mediocre gun mechanics that get the job done. However, the community has long wanted an improvement similar to Rockstar Games’ Max Payne 3. Adding new gunplay mechanics to GTA 6 will surely make it more enjoyable. The weapon inventory system should also be redesigned.

6) More enterable buildings

Despite having a huge map and a plethora of buildings, Grand Theft Auto 5 players cannot enter most of the structures. This makes many of them mere decorations. The next game should address this issue by allowing players to explore the interiors of more buildings. Interestingly, the GTA 6 TikTok leak suggested that nearly 70% of the buildings would be enterable.

7) More interactable stores

Rockstar Games should add more interactable stores in the next GTA game. Grand Theft Auto 5 was a significant downgrade from Grand Theft Auto 4 in terms of enterable buildings. Stores like Burger Shot, Cluckin' Bell, etc. do not serve any real purpose on the map. However, the upcoming game should make them intractable so that players can use them to replenish their health.

8) Little to no futuristic elements

Since GTA games parody reality, the developer should remove futuristic elements such as flying vehicles and alien weapons from the next Grand Theft Auto title. While UFOs and Bigfoot are acceptable, the others do not match the narrative or setting of the franchise.

9) Better radio stations

Rockstar should add more talk-show-based radio stations in the upcoming game. Grand Theft Auto 5 has only two of them, and both are region-specific. The new title should feature them worldwide and add more funny and interesting podcasts.

10) Single-player DLCs

Single-player DLCs are undoubtedly one of the most demanded things from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Story expansions keep the game fresh, attracting more players over time. If Rockstar wants to surpass the $8 billion revenue target, it must consider releasing at least two story DLCs.

