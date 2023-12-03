Is the GTA 6 map leak real: Everything happened ahead of the trailer release

Rockstar Games took the gaming community by storm when it announced that the first GTA 6 trailer would be released on December 5, 2023. While Grand Theft Auto fans were waiting for the first official look at the title, a new map leak emerged on TikTok, allegedly showcasing a section of its open world. Some think that the leak is authentic, as its source might be linked to a Rockstar employee.

However, the studio itself has remained silent on the matter as of writing this article. This is in sharp contrast to the case of the September 2022 leaks, as the renowned developer was quick to confirm that the leaked footage was real.

GTA 6 map leak emerges on TikTok, fans divided over its authenticity ahead of trailer release

On December 1, 2023, Rockstar Games announced the GTA 6 trailer release date through its official social media accounts. Although fans were elated with the news, they were soon greeted by a new leak that allegedly showcased a part of Grand Theft Auto 6's map.

The clip in question looks to have been recorded with a mobile phone and features what seems to be the next Rockstar title. Interestingly, some fans have found enough material to compare with last year's leaks despite the TikTok video being just a few seconds long.

Some fans have claimed that certain buildings seen in the new GTA 6 map leak look similar to the ones from September 2022's development footage leak. This is one of the major reasons why a section of the gaming community believes the clip to be real.

The video was reportedly uploaded by a friend of a Rockstar employee's son, which is also why some Grand Theft Auto fans think that the clip is actually from the next entry in the series.

The account from which the video was uploaded has also claimed that there will be three major cities. The 2022 leaks suggested that one such location might be Vice City, with other cities, such as Port Gellhorn, being featured as well. However, it is not known if that is what the leaker is referring to here.

The leaker has revealed unconfirmed information about the upcoming game (Image via YouTube/TGG)

That said, it must be noted that Rockstar Games has not yet commented on the authenticity of the GTA 6 TikTok leak. Hence, there is no definitive answer right now as to whether this map leak is real or not.

Unless the developer confirms the new map leak as real, readers should take it with a grain of salt. As stated, the first GTA 6 trailer will be released next week, and that will be the first official look at the much-anticipated sequel.

It can also be expected to be longer than this alleged TikTok leak and should reveal much more about the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series.

