When does GTA 6 trailer come out: Release date and time confirmed

Rockstar Games has just announced the GTA 6 trailer release date on X (formerly Twitter). The first official trailer of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel will come out on December 5, 2023. Needless to say, the tweet has garnered a lot of attention from the gaming community within minutes of being posted, with fans expressing their excitement about the upcoming title.

A few weeks ago, Rockstar took the gaming world by storm when it announced that Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer would arrive in early December. No release date was confirmed back then, but fans can now look forward to next week.

GTA 6 trailer comes out on December 5, 2023, Rockstar Games confirms release date

Rockstar Games has confirmed Tuesday, December 5, 2023, as the release date for the first official GTA 6 trailer. The studio has also announced its release time as 9 am ET. So, the GTA 6 trailer will come out at these times in different time zones:

6:00 am PT

2:00 pm GMT

3:00 pm CET

7:30 pm IST

11:00 pm JST

1:00 am AEDT (Wednesday)

3:00 am NZDT (Wednesday)

Along with the trailer's release date and time, the post hints at the next Grand Theft Auto's possible setting. The purple and orange hues, as well as the palm trees, are often associated with Vice City, Rockstar's iteration of Miami, which debuted in its 2002 release, Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

This fictional location hasn't appeared in the series since 2006's Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories. However, it now looks like the iconic setting might be returning in what is one of the most anticipated video games of all time.

Interestingly, several insiders and the GTA 6 leaks from 2022 already suggest the title being set in Vice City. Official confirmation should arrive next week.

Rockstar's trailer announcement tweet already has around 300 thousand likes as of this writing. It also has thousands of comments from fans expressing their elation about the sequel's first official footage debuting soon.

Fans react to Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release date announcement

What exactly will be showcased in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is not known at the moment, but one can expect to catch a glimpse of major characters, some gameplay features, as well as its setting.

In addition to the sequel's trailer on December 5, Grand Theft Auto fans also have the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 to look forward to. Its release date is currently unconfirmed, but Rockstar has revealed interesting details about it, such as the debut of wildlife in Freemode on the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, a new business, the return of Yusuf Amir, and much more.

Additionally, December 14, 2023, marks the release date of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on mobile. The three remastered games will be available for free to all Netflix subscribers on Android and iOS. In a nutshell, this month is jam-packed for fans of the action-adventure series.

