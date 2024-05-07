New GTA 6 details disclose intriguing things, authenticity yet to be confirmed: Report

New GTA 6 details seem to have been surfacing on the internet, thanks to a YouTube video posted by LegacyKillaHD. On May 5, 2024, they posted a video in which they reported various GTA 6 features and aspects that fans can expect from the game in 2025. This includes voice actors, story-mode length, and other compelling details that took the attention of the Grand Theft Auto community by storm.

Even Reputated Rockstar reporter Detective compiled all the GTA 6 details revealed by LegacyKillaHD and shared it on X for fans to engage with.

New GTA 6 details 2024 as per the report: Lucia, Jason, story, open-world, RDR2 similarities, and more

As can be seen above, the Detective shared a list of GTA 6 details based on the LegacyKillaHD report. Let’s quickly go through all the important things one by one:

First, they revealed the actors behind GTA 6 protagonists, Lucia and Jason. According to them, Manni L. Perez will portray the role of Lucia while Dylan Rourke will be Jason in the upcoming game.

Next, they reported an update on the GTA 6 release date, saying that it is scheduled for some time in 2025, probably in the fall.

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto story length, it is expected to be shorter than that of the Red Dead Redemption 2.

One of the fascinating details brought forth by them is the interactive open world, as Rockstar reportedly is making the game as interactive as possible. That means, players can expect more interiors and life-like buildings or properties in Vice City.

Like the GTA 6 leaks of 2022, the new report also reported a limited-weapon carry system directly inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2.

Another fascinating detail to notice is that the story mode opening sequence had been reshot as per the report. They also mentioned that several side character names and personalities had been changed since the 2022 leak incident.

Keep in mind that none of these details have been verified by official Rockstar sources. Players should take all the information mentioned above with a grain of salt. A second trailer is expected to be released soon, revealing more about the upcoming title in the series.

