"hope will get 8+ dlc for gta 6": GTA 6 fans want DLCs like GTA 4 The Ballad of Gay Tony

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 07, 2024 13:21 GMT
GTA 6 fans want DLCs like GTA 4 The Ballad of Gay Tony
Fans would love to see GTA 6 get a DLC like The Ballad of Gay Tony (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is the next major game fans have been waiting for. While Rockstar Games hasn’t shared any details about what to expect from the upcoming title in the series, it doesn’t stop fans from sharing their wish list of features to see in it. Such is the case with an X post shared by @JustMeRyder on May 7, 2024, where they pointed out the quality of GTA 4 The Ballad Of Gay Tony DLC.

The X post gained a lot of attention from the Grand Theft Auto community, with @francy_walker expressing their wish to see such quality DLCs for the upcoming GTA 6 title by stating:

“hope will get 8+ dlc for gta 6”

Other gaming fans also jumped into the comments to express their thoughts. One user @big_shuga01 expressed their disappointment with Grand Theft Auto 5 and wished it would have gotten the same treatment as the previous title in the series.

Another user @MustakinHashim said that GTA 4 The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC “were so underrated.”

Here are some of the other fan reactions on @JustMeRyder’s post:

A collage of comments on @JustMeRyder post (Image via X)
A collage of comments on @JustMeRyder post (Image via X)

A brief about The Ballad of Gay Tony before GTA 6

An image of Grand Theft Auto 4 The Ballad of Gay Tony&#039;s logo (Image via Rockstar Games)
An image of Grand Theft Auto 4 The Ballad of Gay Tony's logo (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ballad of Gay Tony was the second episode of the set of DLC made for GTA 4. Released in 2009 for Xbox 360 and in 2010 for PS3/PC, it quickly gained the community's attention due to its superior quality. It tells the story of Luis Fernando Lopez intertwining with the standard game and episode one, introducing new characters, weapons, vehicles, side missions, collectibles, and more.

IGN rated the DLC 9.2/10, while it got 89/100 on Metacritic for the Xbox 360 version.

Also check: Grand Theft Auto 4 gets a new update in 2024

Will GTA 6 have story mode DLCs?

An official image of GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)
An official image of GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of May 7, 2024, story mode expansions for Grand Theft Auto 6 single-player mode are neither confirmed nor hinted at by Rockstar Games. However, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar continues to expand the inevitable online counterpart with new DLCs, like the currently available Grand Theft Auto Online.

