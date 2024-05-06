Fans wish new GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles ahead of Summer Update 2024

GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles are some of the most beloved automobiles in Los Santos. That said, they are available in very limited quantities. After Rockstar Games recently announced a new vehicle coming with the Summer Update 2024, fans shared their wishlists containing wheels that deserve Imani Tech Upgrades. Redditor u/ryt8 kicked off the discussion on May 5, 2024, and asked the community which rides they want to see for the same.

The article will further delve into the topic and share some of the best fan-requested GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles.

Fans want more GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles with .50 cal guns

As shown above, u/ryt8 asked the community which vehicles in GTA Online should have Imani Tech upgrades and .50 caliber guns. They picked this week’s highlight — the Classique Broadway. Notably, Plus members can claim the vehicle for no cost, as a homage to the newly available free title, L.A. Noire.

Many players have participated in the conversation and shared their picks for future GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles. Redditor u/_Valitha_ claimed Gauntlet Interceptor deserved to be one of the Imani Tech vehicles in Los Santos. It is one of the brand-new cars added as part of the Cluckin Bell Heist update and is due to appear in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Comment byu/ryt8 from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

On the other hand, u/Oftwicke wants Faggio Mod to receive the bombastic overhaul. The two-seater, two-stroke scooter has been quite popular among the fanbase since debuting in 2016 as part of the Biker update.

Redditor u/The_Hoodie_Ghost420 shared three candidates for the same – the Duke O’Death, Armored Kuruma, and the Paragon R Armored. All three vehicles are quite renowned among GTA Online enthusiasts.

Comment byu/ryt8 from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Also check: GTA Online weekly update

Here are some of the other interesting suggestions:

A collage of comments on ryt8's post (Image via Reddit)

Note that Rockstar hasn’t officially claimed or alluded to adding more upgrades for existing vehicles. However, it won’t be surprising considering the developers have incorporated such updates in the past.

With the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 set to arrive, fans can expect new rides, such as Overflod Pipistrello and more.

