"Those mosquitoes are really annoying.": GTA Online Reddit user puts down an Oppressor Mk II in an astounding manner

GTA Online is a world full of chaotic moments where players must survive every opposition attack to continue their hustle. That’s exactly what a player did despite having the odds stacked against them. Redditor u/G-man69420 recently posted a video clip on the game's subreddit that showed them going toe-to-toe with an Oppressor Mk II. The situation garnered the attention of fans who criticized the griefer.

Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online: Reddit user handled it like it’s not a big deal

As can be seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, u/G-man69420 shared a 49-second video showcasing their bravery in handling griefers in the world of GTA Online. The video starts with a griefer trying to eliminate them by using missiles from the Oppressor Mk II.

The player tried to aim at them, but the griefer was giving them a bit of a hard time in getting the perfect shot. However, after several tries, they finally manage to eliminate the griefer using a Carbine Rifle.

Fans on Reddit didn’t give enough credit to the player, and they instead criticized the griefer. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the whole situation:

Griefing in Los Santos seems to never stop despite Rockstar Games taking several steps to counter it. In 2022, the developers nerfed the Oppressor Mk II and in 2023, they increased its price.

Is Oppressor Mk II still a threat in GTA Online in 2024?

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a one-seater custom hoverbike that debuted in 2018 with the After Hours update. The bike’s quickness and artillery gained the attention of fans and became one of the favorite things for griefers. According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the vehicle can still reach a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:53.387.

In 2022, Rockstar made two big changes to the vehicle as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Its missiles are now less accurate, Flares and Chaff have reduced uses, and the cooldown has increased. Despite these tweaks, the griefers still managed to abuse the vehicle for griefing purposes. In 2023, the developers increased its price to a whopping $8,000,000-$6,000,000.

However, the Oppressor Mk II is still a deadly weapon in the hands of skilled players. While the developers are continuing to take strict action against griefers, the automobile remains a serious threat in Los Santos, especially for beginners.

