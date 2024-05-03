Progen PR4 in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

Progen PR4 is one of the open-wheel cars in GTA Online that one can use in Open Wheel Races. It is a one-seater Formula 1-like vehicle that debuted in 2020 with The Diamond Casino Heist update’s Blista Kanjo Week event. With Open Wheel Races reentering the limelight in 2024, one could wonder whether it’s worth getting the Progen PR4 in 2024 or if it's better to avoid it.

That said, let’s quickly learn everything about the Progen PR4 in GTA Online that players should know about.

GTA Online Progen PR4: Performance

An official image of Progen PR4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the latest GTA Online weekly update doesn’t change the Progen PR4’s performance, it is still a solid competitor. The open-wheel car runs on a powerful V10 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. On the racing track, it is considered a well-rounded vehicle with excellent braking capabilities and fair handling.

According to Broughy1322’s vehicle testing, the Progen PR4 in GTA Online can go up to a maximum speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h). While it’s not the fastest open-wheel car in GTA Online, it is still a viable option for competitive racing.

Furthermore, the automobile is capable of completing one lap in an average time of 0:56.424. This makes it one of the quickest rides to traverse Los Santos in the free roam.

Another fascinating aspect of the Progen PR4 is its ability to drive on walls and ceilings with some practice.

Here are some important information you need to know about the car:

Improvements Spoiler mod, Downforce Dimensions 4.47 x 1.8 x 1.02 m Mass 505 kg Upgrades available Engine, Brakes, Turbo, Transmission

Lastly, the GTA Online Progen PR4 comes with KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System), with the help of which drivers can increase top speed by activating a boost.

How much does the PR4 cost in GTA Online?

Another official image of the vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is usually available for $3,515,000 from the in-game website Legendary Motorsport. However, fans can also occasionally find it on discount by Rockstar Games.

What is the design inspiration behind its design?

An official image of Progen PR4 from different angles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Formula 1 car is heavily inspired by the following real-life vehicles with different body parts:

McLaren MP4/5 (1989) V10 powerplant, solo spoiler/wing McLaren MP4/6 (1991) Narrower rear endplate, flatter air intake, sharper nose

Final Thoughts:

If you’re looking to race in Open Wheel Races, this is one of the best choices to participate in.

FAQs:

How fast is the Progen PR4?

Progen PR4 ranks number 2 in the Open Wheel category according to lap times.

Will it return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of May 3, 2024, there’s no indication that the automobile will return in Grand Theft Auto 6. However, fans can remain optimistic as the developer tends to bring forward the best rides.

