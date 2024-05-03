How to unlock the Rockstar Racing Suit in GTA Online Update (May 3 to May 8, 2024)

The brand-new GTA Online Rockstar Racing Suit is currently active giving tons of fresh sets of bonuses and special rewards to players, including the brand-new Rockstar Racing Suit. It is identical to the real-life suit of Rockstar North’s racing team, making it a must-own item for every fan of the series. However, gamers my be wondering how to unlock this rare and unique collectible for free.

Let’s quickly learn how to get the Rockstar Racing Suit in GTA Online update before May 8, 2024.

GTA Online Rockstar Racing Suit: Getting it requires completing a simple objective in the new update (May 3 to May 8, 2024)

The recently released GTA Online weekly update gives racing enthusiasts a golden chance to collect the brand-new Rockstar Racing Suit for free. To unlock the apparel item, all you have to do is complete the Weekly Challenge between now and May 8, 2024.

Here’s the Weekly Challenge for this week:

Win three Open Wheel Races

Once completed, the Rockstar Racing Suit will be available in your wardrobe, and you can then wear it whenever you want. This is one of the best GTA Online bonuses by Rockstar Games.

What are Open Wheel Races and how to start them?

Open Wheel Races, otherwise known as San Andreas Prix Open Wheel Races, are a set of special Land Races that require the use of Open Wheel vehicles. After debuting in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update, these quickly gained the attention of gamers due to their similarity to F1 races. Up to 16 different players can participate in these events, and the lobby host can change the lap count to a maximum of 25 laps. The Open Wheel Races also have a pit stop that allows players to fix their vehicle as well as reset their tire health.

Here’s a list of all Grand Theft Auto Online Open Wheel Race events available to play this week:

Open Wheel - Brace for Impact Open Wheel - Urban Renewal Open Wheel - Height of Society Open Wheel - New Wave Open Wheel - In Due Course Open Wheel - More Haste More Speed Open Wheel - Lap it Up Open Wheel - Top of the Town Open Wheel – Abridged Open Wheel - Road to Ruin Open Wheel – Dam Open Wheel - Morningwood Glory Open Wheel – Headwind Open Wheel - Life's a Beach Open Wheel - It's a Sign Open Wheel - Keeping Track

You can start them easily from Pause Menu > Online > Jobs > Play Jobs > Rockstar Created > Races > Open Wheel Races

Collecting this cosmetic item is one of the biggest reasons to try the Open Wheel Races this week and keep hustling in Los Santos.

Also Read: Plus benefits for May 2024

