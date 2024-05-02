Rockstar Games gives up to 4x GTA Online bonuses in the latest update (May 2 to May 8)

GTA Online bonuses usually give players a reason to grind in Los Santos after the latest updates, and Rockstar Games ensures they get the money they deserve for their time. This time around, the developer has focused on quality rather than quantity of rewards. Throughout May 8, 2024, up to 4x cash and RP is claimable on three of the best game modes in the latest Grand Theft Auto Online update.

Keep in mind that this article doesn’t include the Plus membership bonuses since not all players are subscribed to it, even in 2024.

4x GTA Online bonuses are claimable in the new update: Taxi Work, Open Wheel Races, and one more (May 2 to May 8)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is all about cars, as Rockstar Games is giving up to 4x GTA Online bonuses on the following game modes:

1) Taxi Work (4x money and RP)

One of the best GTA Online bonuses to claim this week is tied to an exciting in-game activity – the Taxi Work. It is a free-mode job that was added in 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, quickly becoming a fan favorite. While players could usually earn $2,200 per fare, they can now earn a maximum of $8,800 every fare throughout the week.

2) Open Wheel Races (3x money and RP)

San Andreas Prix Open Wheel Races, otherwise known as Open Wheel Races, are back in the limelight, thanks to 3x GTA Online bonuses on it for the next seven days. These are special race events where up to 16 players can compete with any of the Open Wheel vehicles. As of 2024, there are 16 different Open Wheel Races available, all eligible for the boosted payout throughout May 8, 2024:

Open Wheel - Top of the Town

Open Wheel - Road to Ruin

Open Wheel - Morningwood Glory

Open Wheel - Life's a Beach

Open Wheel - Keeping Track

Open Wheel - It's a Sign

Open Wheel – Headwind

Open Wheel – Dam

Open Wheel – Abridged

Open Wheel - Urban Renewal

Open Wheel - New Wave

Open Wheel - More Haste More Speed

Open Wheel - Lap it Up

Open Wheel - In Due Course

Open Wheel - Height of Society

Open Wheel - Brace for Impact

3) RC Bandito Races (3x money and RP)

RC Bandito Races, like the Open Wheel Races, are giving 3x GTA Online bonuses this week. These are Stunt Races but only with RC Bandito vehicles. Here are all of the 15 race events from which players can earn triple rewards:

RC - Water Pressure

RC - Tourist Trail

RC - Tour of Duty

RC – Pierless

RC - Mirror Image

RC - Cargo Chaos

RC - Arena Tour

RC - Trailer Park Dash

RC - Tee'd Off

RC - Paleto Bae

RC - Go for 'broke

RC - Docking Around

RC - Beach Please

RC - All Downhill From Here

RC - Air Traffic Control

