How to get a free Willard Eudora ahead of GTA Online Summer Update 2024?

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 has once again been confirmed by Rockstar Games and is set to bring a brand new supercar, Overflod Pipistrello. The developers have already started preparing players for it, especially the car collectors who can now claim a Willard Eudora for free with the GTA+ membership.

This automobile is one of the many new perks added for the subscribers, increasing the value of the membership. Here’s how you can claim the free Willard Eudora ahead of the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Willard Eudora is free for GTA+ members ahead of GTA Online Summer Update of 2024: Steps to claim it

An image of Willard Eudora (Image via JousanPR/Reddit)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update gives every Plus subscriber a golden opportunity to claim another free vehicle for free as a monthly bonus – the Willard Eudora. Here’s how to claim it ahead of the GTA Online Summer Update 2024:

Open the in-game smartphone Go to the Internet Visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website Scroll and find the Willard Eudora marked as free for the subscribers Buy the vehicle and save it in your preferred storage or garage.

Another vehicle that can be claimed for free is Classique Broadway from the Legendary Motorsports website. Both automobiles have been made free as a homage to the now-free L.A. Noire game for the Plus members.

Those who don’t own the subscription can still buy it for the new price of $7.99/month and claim both vehicles before the release of GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

How does Willard Eudora perform before GTA Online Summer Update 2024?

An image of Willard Eudora with Taxi livery (Image via j4ckt420/Reddit)

The Willard Eudora is a special vehicle for vintage car enthusiasts. The 4-seater sedan is heavily inspired by the 1960 Buick Electra 225 hardtop 4-door 4-window variant. Powered by a single-cam V8 engine fitted with a cylinder-shaped air filter, it performs like a vintage sedan should. According to the testing by Broughy1322, it can go up to a top speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:17.044.

The Willard Eudora is more like a novelty vehicle for collection. However, players can have fun with it by doing Taxi Work missions in it. They can do so by equipping the Downtown Cab Co. livery and starting the side hustle in Los Santos.

While it’s not confirmed whether the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will add more vintage vehicles or not, the Eudora remains a good choice for classic car lovers.

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Summer Update 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback