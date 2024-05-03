Top 5 things to look forward to in GTA Online Summer Update 2024

Fans are hyped over the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, especially since no details about it have come out yet. Rockstar has only revealed that it will release another content update but provided no other significant details. Information on the release date, theme, heists, vehicles, and other new content is currently unknown.

Fans have made a long list of things they wish to see in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Here are a few things that would be worth looking forward to.

Note: Most of the points here are based on speculation and haven't been officially confirmed.

The most exciting things to expect from GTA Online Summer Update 2024

5) Free vehicle

Rockstar has informed its fanbase that the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will bring a new free car. However, this is exclusive to GTA+ members. Rockstar had teased the update itself in a GTA+ newswire post earlier, writing:

"Plus, look out for the opportunity to secure a new bonus super car as part of your GTA+ Membership with this summer’s big GTA Online update."

This car is the Överflöd Pipistrello, a new addition to the Supers category that looks quite futuristic. It's hard to guess what it's based on right now, as Rockstar has only revealed a picture showing the vehicle's side profile.

4) New Heist and missions

A new content update is bound to introduce new heists and missions, which is a given at this point. The last update focused on The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist and featured a returning character, Vincent. While nothing is known so far about the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024, we can assume it might bring some new missions along with a new Heist.

In fact, Vincent himself might return, as his presence in The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid was quite short.

3) New vehicles

The Los Santos Summer Special update also introduced some new vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

We hope the Överflöd Pipistrello isn't the only new car in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. In fact, fans nowadays expect to see new vehicles alongside every new Grand Theft Auto Online content update. Vehicles are a big part of the game, and Rockstar expands the list with each DLC. So far, only the Pipistrello has been revealed, which seems exclusive to GTA+ members.

Some new police or military-themed vehicles would be a welcome addition, but Grand Theft Auto Online players will always appreciate new sports cars. Motorcycles are another neglected aspect of the game and, as such, players could do with some new motorbikes.

2) Returning story mode characters

Unlike Franklin, Michael and Trevor haven't returned in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans have been clamoring for story-mode characters to return in Grand Theft Auto Online, with the GTA 5 protagonists being the most-demanded ones. Most of them hope the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 brings Michael back the way The Contract brought back Franklin. Some others hope for Trevor to return, but if we do see a story-mode protagonist returning, it's more likely to be Michael.

1) Major quality-of-life upgrades

GTA Online is over 11 years old and deserves some QOL updates by now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Online has introduced several quality-of-life upgrades over the years, but it's in need of some more fixes. For starters, the PC edition could do with all the Expanded and Enhanced Edition features and bonuses. Locking simple features like the ability to sort your garages from the Interaction Menu to consoles doesn't seem apt.

PC players could do with these improvements at least, if not the addition of HSW vehicles.

