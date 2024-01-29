Will GTA Online Michael DLC become reality in 2024: Everything known so far

Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonist, Michael De Santa, remains the only one from the game's lead trio to appear in GTA Online. Why this has been the case is anyone's guess, as Michael is quite popular, and his actor, Ned Luke, enjoys a good rapport with the fanbase. Rumors regarding his inclusion in the title's December DLC were strong, and while a familiar face did return, it wasn't Michael.

Rockstar Games' support for Grand Theft Auto Online might come to an end after Grand Theft Auto 6. If that is to be the case, Michael should return for one last adventure in it, but there isn't an official confirmation for the same as of this writing.

Will Rockstar Games release a Michael DLC for GTA Online in 2024?

Expand Tweet

On November 10, 2023, X user @that1detectiv3 tweeted about a possible Michael DLC that could finish off Grand Theft Auto Online's storyline. Ned Luke, Michael De Santa's actor in GTA 5, replied to this tweet cryptically, intriguing the fanbase.

Expand Tweet

However, this wasn't the first time the actor had left such a response on social media. On November 8, 2023, the actor replied to another fan's tweet, stating that Michael's return to the franchise was a mystery.

Expand Tweet

The timing of these events suggested that the character could appear in Grand Theft Auto Online's 2023 Winter DLC, which itself was just a rumor back then. While the rumored DLC ended up becoming a reality as the GTA Online Chop Shop update, Michael, unfortunately, did not debut in multiplayer mode yet again.

Some had also hoped that the fan-favorite protagonist would make a cameo in the first official GTA 6 trailer, which was also released in December 2023. But the character was nowhere to be seen there as well.

As mentioned earlier, there isn't any official confirmation or statement suggesting that a Michael DLC could happen in 2024. However, most of the spotlight will likely be on Grand Theft Auto 6 after it releases in 2025. Therefore, if Rockstar Games wants the perfect send-off for Grand Theft Auto Online, it should ideally come out with a Michael DLC at some point this year.

Michael with Trevor in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Additionally, minor characters from Grand Theft Auto 5 may return in GTA 6 story mode, but major ones like Michael De Santa appearing in it are highly unlikely. So, the best way to bid farewell to not only Grand Theft Auto Online but Michael De Santa as well, is by having the protagonist debut in the popular multiplayer game.

And since there is still a long way to go in 2024, there might be some chance of a Michael-based major GTA Online DLC finally becoming a reality this year.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to release a Michael DLC for GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes