5 reasons why GTA Online should get another major DLC in 2024

GTA Online has received several major updates and DLCs over the years. However, with the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6's release in 2025, fans are wondering if Rockstar Games has any plans to release a big DLC for the online multiplayer in 2024. This possibility has been discussed for quite some time as the community has varied opinions on the matter.

It is rumored that the studio might slowly reduce support and updates for Grand Theft Auto Online once GTA 6 rolls out. Most players agree that this should be the case so that the developer can focus on one title at a time.

Having said that, here are five reasons why Grand Theft Auto Online deserves a big DLC in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why Rockstar Games should release a big DLC for GTA Online in 2024

1) Many fans thought the last DLC was rather disappointing

Fans were quite excited about the GTA Online Winter Update, but Rockstar Games had other plans for the community.

While The Chop Shop introduced a lot of content, many players found it to be a rather disappointing experience. The DLC introduced Yusuf Amir and a new Grand Theft Auto Online business called Salvage Yard. However, fans thought it lacked the charm and excitement that other major DLCs had back in the day, be it the Last Dose or the Doomsday Heist.

So, Rockstar Games should at least reward the player base with a major DLC brimming with content in 2024 to make up for the previous one.

2) Perfect opportunity to release a Michael DLC

Most fans were expecting Rockstar Games to finally release a Michael De Santa DLC for GTA Online during the Winter Update. The character is the only protagonist from the single-player campaign that has yet to appear in the multiplayer mode.

Well, 2024 is the perfect time to release a major update involving Michael. Not only will it keep everybody busy and invested, but it will also allow the studio to get a breather before the eventual release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Tons of fans are getting bored and are checking out some of the best open-world titles that offer a similar experience to GTA Online.

So, Rockstar Games should not take this lightly if they want to keep generating a steady flow of revenue from the game.

3) Things are starting to get stagnant for veteran players

While this is inevitable for almost every Grand Theft Auto Online fan, the recent lack of good updates for the game has made things monotonous and stagnant for veteran players.

While newbies are getting overwhelmed and looking for the best missions to grind for money in GTA Online, older players who have purchased everything have nothing much to do.

A major DLC in 2024 would rejuvenate veteran players' passion for the game by introducing new heists or missions.

4) A big update would also work as a goodbye

Not only will a major DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024 add a lot more content to the game, but it could also be a nice farewell. Once Rockstar Games makes Grand Theft Auto 6 available for all platforms, the online multiplayer will lose its popularity. This would also be a great apology from the studio for canceling the DLCs for the single-player mode of GTA 5.

A grand final mission would allow players to enter the final stage of the game and start preparing for the inevitable.

5) 2025 should be reserved for GTA 6

The official Grand Theft Auto 6 poster revealing the release window that Rockstar Games is aiming for (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

As mentioned before, Rockstar Games is planning to release the next Grand Theft Auto title in the series in 2025. There are also rumors that the studio could release GTA 6 on PS5 Pro to maximize the sales of both the console as well as the game.

The developer should not wait till next year to release any major DLCs or updates for Grand Theft Auto Online. 2024 will pass in anticipation as the community desperately waits for the upcoming title.

Releasing a big update brimming with exciting content would ease the tension and divert some of the baseless rumors about the game.

Players could try some amazing FPS titles while waiting for GTA 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see a Michael De Santa DLC before GTA 6 rolls out? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes