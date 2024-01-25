List of all GTA Online Drag Races released as part of Chop Shop update

Rockstar Games released GTA Online Drag Races with today's weekly update as part of the The Chop Shop update's drip feed. Players can put their prized fastest rides to the test against other participants in any of the seven newly added Drag Races. Each of them takes place at different locations in Los Santos and Blaine County's sprawling map and can provide quite the thrill.

It should also be noted that Drag Races will be paying double the usual cash and RP through January 31, 2024, which offers a nice incentive to try them out. With that said, let's take a look at all seven Drag Races added to Grand Theft Auto Online via today's weekly update.

Playing Chicken and all other GTA Online Drag Races released as part of The Chop Shop update

Here is a list of all GTA Online Drag Races released as part of The Chop Shop update today:

Bluff It - A Drag Race spanning 3.54 kilometers across Los Santos' busiest districts like Del Perro, Little Seoul, and Downtown.

Drag It Out - A 2.67-kilometer-long Drag Race that takes participants through areas such as Morningwood, Rockford Hills, Burton, Hawick, Alta, and East Vinewood.

High n Dry - A 3.63-kilometer Drag Race across the Grand Senora Desert, Davis Quartz, and Harmony.

Playing Chicken - Travel through Mount Chiliad, Paleto Bay, Paleto Forest, and the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness in this massive 4.23-kilometer competition.

Natural Highs - A rather short 2.54-kilometer Drag Race spanning across La Mesa, Pillbox Hill, Downtown, Little Seoul, Vespucci Canals, and Del Perro.

Make the Pass - This 3.56-kilometer Drag Race takes participants through Braddock Tunnel, Mount Gordo, San Chianski Mountain Range, and the Grand Senora Desert.

Kickin' Sand - Race across Zancudo River, Sandy Shores, Alamo Sea, Grapeseed, and the San Chianski Mountain Range in this 3.42-kilometer competition.

At the beginning of each Drag Race, you will be prompted to warm up your car's tires to achieve better burnout. This helps in getting more traction off the line. You can also use a nitrous boost available momentarily in each race to receive a significant speed boost.

Drag Races can be started from the Pause Menu (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

As mentioned previously, Drag Races will be rewarding 2x cash and RP through January 31, 2024, as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

In addition to Drag Races, GTA Online Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are also paying double the usual rewards. Grinding them this week can help you earn a lot of money; however, you must own the Auto Shop business to play these jobs.

The money earned from Robbery Contracts may be utilized to buy fast cars like the Pfister Growler, which is, interestingly, this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

