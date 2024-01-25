GTA Online Auto Shop Robberies or Contracts: How to earn 2x cash and RP (January 25 to 31)

A new GTA Online weekly update dropped earlier today, January 25, 2024, applying bonus rewards on Auto Shop Robberies, aka Robbery Contracts. They are a part of the game's Auto Shop business. Completing Auto Shop Robbery Contracts can help players earn a good amount of money, especially with the 2x cash and RP bonus available through January 31, 2024.

Now is also a great time to purchase an Auto Shop for those who don't have one, as its properties have been discounted by 40% for this week. With that said, let's take a look at how to earn 2x cash and RP from Auto Shop Robberies or Contracts.

GTA Online guide: How to earn 2x cash and RP from Auto Shop Robberies or Contracts (January 25 - 31, 2024)

As stated, Auto Shop Robberies or Robbery Contracts are a part of the Auto Shop business in GTA Online. To unlock these jobs, one must complete this business' setup mission - Impounded Car. After this, any three of the following eight Auto Shop Robberies will be available on the Job Board on the upper floor:

The Bank Contract

The Data Contract

The Superdollar Deal

The Prison Contract

The Agency Deal

The E.C.U Job

The Lost Contract

The Union Depository Contract

Respective payouts of the available jobs will also be listed on the board, making it easier for you to choose one.

Select an Auto Shop Robbery from this Job Board (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Auto Shop Robberies usually reward a little under $200,000; however, the Union Depository Contract has a payout ranging between $300,000 and $375,000.

Since today's GTA Online weekly update has doubled these payouts, you can earn a lot of money by completing them. However, it should be noted that the 2x cash and RP bonus will only be available through January 31, 2024.

Each Auto Shop Robbery Contract features some setup missions and a finale. While they can be attempted with multiplayer participants, completing them solo is better as you won't have to split the final reward.

Those without an Auto Shop can buy one from Maze Bank Foreclosures. Here is a list of all property locations and costs:

Mission Row Auto Shop - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Strawberry Auto Shop - $1,705,000

- $1,705,000 Rancho Auto Shop - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Burton Auto Shop - $1,830,000

- $1,830,000 La Mesa Auto Shop - $1,920,000

Buying an Auto Shop this week can help save a decent amount of money as Rockstar Games has discounted all properties by 40% through January 31, 2024, as part of the GTA Online weekly discounts.

Today's weekly update also introduces new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. Like the Robbery Contracts, Salvage Yard Robberies also involve setup missions and a finale and pay quite well.

