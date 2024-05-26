  • home icon
GTA 6 carjacking feature seemingly hinted by leaks: Report

By Mridul Dutta
Modified May 26, 2024 09:32 GMT
GTA 6
Stealing cars in GTA 6 will be harder than you thought (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is rumored to have a new carjacking feature that will make stealing cars more challenging. Most of the Grand Theft Auto titles allow players to simply break into the car, hotwire it, and drive. However, the September 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks revealed that players would require specialized tools to steal high-end cars from the streets.

Keep in mind that these details were discovered in the leaked gameplay videos and may not be a part of the final version of the game.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

GTA 6 leaks reportedly feature a new carjacking feature

youtube-cover

The Grand Theft Auto community compiled all the GTA 6 leaked details into an online free document called 'The GTA VI Document', which contains the details about the new carjacking features.

In a bullet point named ‘Advanced Hijack Cars system’, it mentioned that Jason and Lucia may not always get the car they want to steal, especially the luxury cars with advanced locking mechanisms that will require specialized tools to unlock.

Some of the events related to stealing cars are as follows:

  • Steal Car - Full
  • Steal Car - In Progress
  • Steal Car - Fail

Some of the tools that were seen and mentioned in the GTA 6 leaked videos are as follows:

  • Immobilizer Bypass
  • Cut Off Tool
  • Slim Jim
  • Tracker Jammer
  • Crowbar
  • USB Drive
  • Auto Dialer

While the Slim Jim can unlock the low-end cars, the Immobilizer Bypass, Tracker Jammer, Auto Dialer, etc. are believed to be used while breaking into luxury cars.

youtube-cover

This will certainly make stealing cars more difficult compared to the current system. Players should also remember that stealing cars attracts the NPCs’ attention, who may also alert the police. Therefore, the Grand Theft of Autos in the State of Leonida will not be a cakewalk, considering Rockstar Games is seemingly changing both the police mechanism and stealing methods.

However, the specific details are yet to be confirmed by the developers. Therefore, players must wait till the GTA 6 release date to know the official changes.

