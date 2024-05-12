5 reasons why GTA 6 should do DLCs like Grand Theft Auto IV

While the GTA 6 gameplay is yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games, the community highly anticipates DLC expansions for it. The last and only time the gaming studio released story mode downloadable content was for Grand Theft Auto 4. Although Grand Theft Auto 5 has been actively running for over a decade, Rockstar Games has yet to release a single-player DLC for it. As a result, fans have high demands for the upcoming title.

This article lists five reasons why GTA 6 should have DLCs similar to Grand Theft Auto 4.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should release GTA 6 DLCs like Grand Theft Auto 4

1) To keep the fans happy

The Grand Theft Auto community was extremely upset when the GTA 5 leaks disclosed that Rockstar Games canceled multiple planned DLCs for the Story Mode. Therefore, to recover from that damage, the studio should add downloadable content to GTA 6 after its release.

The community has been expecting a new Story Mode DLC for ages. If releasing single-player DLCs for Grand Theft Auto 5 is out of the question, the upcoming game should consider including them.

2) To add new expansions to the map

A part of the official map as seen in the first trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

After the 2022 leaks and the first trailer, the GTA 6 map is expected to be exceptionally large. However, if Rockstar Games plans to keep the game running for decades like the latest title, then it must add map expansions through DLCs.

The Grand Theft Auto 4 DLCs missed that opportunity and utilized the same map. But, GTA 6 should do things differently and introduce map expansions with downloadable content.

3) To keep the GTA 6 experience fresh for long

The DLCs are among the main reasons why you should play GTA 4 before GTA 6. They provide a fresh perspective to the plot that players are already familiar with.

The upcoming game is also expected to run for a longer duration. Therefore, Rockstar Games should release new DLCs every two or three years to keep the gameplay experience fresh.

4) To add backstories to certain events

The Grand Theft Auto 4 DLCs added backstories to many events of the original story, allowing players to dive deep into the lore. GTA 6 is also expected to have many events that may require some backstory.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider explaining those plots with DLCs after the GTA 6 release date. This way, the game's main storyline will be more immersive and remain fresh longer. The studio could also introduce small-time protagonists in the DLCs to explain the event.

5) To conclude the Grand Theft Auto 6 saga

The official artwork of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every living art deserves closure, and the same goes for Grand Theft Auto 6. The community is expecting a great story from the upcoming game to keep them entertained for years. However, Rockstar Games should also plan its closure before releasing future iterations.

Similar to the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue, a final story should be released as a DLC to conclude the game’s saga. This will not only allude to the fans but also give Jason and Lucia the farewell they deserve.

FAQs on Grand Theft Auto 4

How many DLCs are there in Grand Theft Auto 4?

Rockstar Games released two DLCs for Grand Theft Auto 4, named The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. You can still play them in 2024 if you purchase the Grand Theft Auto: 4 - The Complete Edition version.

More articles from the GTA series:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback