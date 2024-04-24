5 reasons to play GTA 4 before GTA 6

While GTA 6's 2025 release date is quickly approaching, fans have no choice but to play the currently available titles from Rockstar Games. Most players are engaged in Grand Theft Auto 5, especially Grand Theft Auto Online. However, GTA 4 is also a hidden gem that you can try. It is one of the most underrated titles in the series that many new players haven’t tried yet.

Now is a good time to start your journey through Niko Bellic's perspective. This article lists five reasons why every player should play Grand Theft Auto 4 before the release of GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 solid reasons you should play Grand Theft Auto 4 before GTA 6

1) To kill time before the release date

Rockstar Games’ official statement about the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date (Image via Rockstar Games)

The highly anticipated GTA 6's release date is yet to be finalized by Rockstar Games. There are also some rumors that it could get delayed till 2026. Since the time left for the game's release is indefinite, players can play Grand Theft Auto 4 to keep themselves engaged.

Rockstar Games offers one full-length story and two DLC expansions in the Grand Theft Auto 4: Episodes From Liberty City pack. They should keep regular players immersed for at least two to three months.

2) To brush up on the lore

Before you start playing GTA 6, it is important to know the series' lore. The HD Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series started with Grand Theft Auto 4, which is still relevant today. Therefore, every player should play the game to know the roots of the series.

Even if you’ve played the game before, it is best to replay it to brush up on your memories before Rockstar Games releases GTA 6. We can expect to see some influences of Liberty City in the upcoming Vice City as well.

3) Experience the Euphoria Physics

The inclusion of the Euphoria Physics Engine is one of the most talked-about topics in Grand Theft Auto 4. If you have never played the game, you are yet to experience it as Rockstar Games did not include it in Grand Theft Auto 5. To the fans' delight, some GTA 6 leaks showed that the studio will bring back the Euphoria engine again.

Although not confirmed, many leaked clips showed better NPC ragdoll physics, which is very close to what we see in Grand Theft Auto 4. Therefore, you should play the game to know what is coming in the future.

4) To prepare for the Easter eggs

There is no doubt that Rockstar Games will add several Easter eggs from the 2008 title in GTA 6. It is also one of the highly anticipated things by fans as there are many fascinating things in Grand Theft Auto 4 that make it memorable.

Therefore, to understand all the Grand Theft Auto 4 Easter eggs and references, you should play the game before the GTA 6 release date. Finding and recognizing Easter eggs is a popular activity in the community. There is also a thrill and excitement in discovering something before everyone else.

5) To know the characters

Niko Bellic and Patrick "Packie" McReary in Grand Theft Auto 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 4 has some of the most popular characters in the series who also appeared in GTA 5. As a result, the player base is expecting some of them to return in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. While Niko Bellic remains one of the most requested characters to return, it is unlikely to happen.

Nonetheless, you should play the entire story of Grand Theft Auto 4 to get familiar with the characters. While the first official trailer did not show any returning characters, the community has high hopes for the GTA 6 trailer 2.

