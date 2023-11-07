5 reasons why GTA 4 Remastered should be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 4 is one of the most underrated titles Rockstar Games has ever released, and many fans are eagerly waiting for its remastered version. The gaming studio first released the title for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and they later ported it to PC. Although it can be played on newer hardware, such as the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Rockstar offers the same old game with backward compatibility.

However, fans have been demanding a remastered version of the game for modern consoles for ages. This article lists five reasons why Rockstar should release a GTA 4 Remastered version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why a GTA 4 Remastered version should be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles

1) 4K gaming experience

Grand Theft Auto 4 was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, which could only produce up to 1080p resolution. However, many players complained that the consoles only produced between 640p and 720p in the game.

Modern consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can produce up to 4K resolution without any issues. Therefore, Rockstar Games should release a GTA 4 Remaster for these consoles so that gamers can enjoy the popular title in high resolution.

2) Graphical improvements and ray tracing

Despite being a graphical upgrade from its 3D Universe counterparts, Grand Theft Auto 4 looks like a blurry and low-resolution game in 2023. Many instances in the game directly reflect its age, with blurry pixelated shadows and over-saturated sun rays making the game look flawed at times.

Rockstar Games should make graphical improvements to the popular GTA game and release a remastered version to attract modern gamers. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles can produce stunning visuals along with real-time ray tracing. Therefore, to keep the title’s legacy alive, Rockstar should consider remastering it.

3) To utilize the DualSense controller

Sony’s DualSense controller is one of the most technologically advanced gamepads in the current market. The HD Universe Grand Theft Auto games are known to incorporate haptic feedback that makes gameplay more enjoyable. GTA 4 also produces haptic feedback, but it is very minimal compared to other games.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider remastering the game and adding more instances that trigger haptic feedback, like Grand Theft Auto 5. The cars and weapons in the 2008 game are known to be hard to operate. The studio should combine this with the adaptive triggers of the DualSense and make the gameplay experience more realistic.

4) To add new quality-of-life changes

The GTA Trilogy Remastered version brought many quality-of-life changes that were not available in the original titles. Grand Theft Auto 4 also has various elements that can be improved to make the gameplay experience better. Therefore, Rockstar should remaster the game and add some new changes.

The weapon wheel is one of the most needed features in GTA 4. Some other potential quality-of-life changes include a manual quick-saving option, carriable snacks, vehicle customization options, different sky textures, increased flora and fauna on the map, and many more. These changes will make Liberty City more realistic and enjoyable.

5) To allow console players to have a modern gaming experience

GTA 4 is an offline game, and Rockstar Games allows for the extensive modding of its single-player titles. However, modding is a PC-dominated venture, and many PC players have completely changed the look of the 2008 title with mods. On the other hand, console users are barred from using mods unless they want to revoke their platform’s warranty.

Therefore, the studio should release a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 4 so that all players can enjoy an officially improved game. While PC users can already enjoy all the aforementioned features through mods, a remastered version will make them available to the masses.

