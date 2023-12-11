GTA 6 prologue story theory: Everything you need to know

The highly-awaited GTA 6 trailer has been out for a week now, and fans continue to inspect it for more information on the game. Rockstar Games used a few random cinematic shots to reveal the game and its Vice City-themed map. However, this did not stop gamers from creating their fan theories. A popular data miner named Gaming Detective (X/@that1detectiv3) recently shared their prologue theory on X.

While their claims are yet to be officially verified, they provided a convincing storyline that piqued many fans’ interest. Some also added their points to back up the theory.

Fans compose a GTA 6 prologue story based on the trailer footage

Expand Tweet

On December 10, 2023, Gaming Detective shared the above theory, stating that Rockstar Games showed the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in reverse order of the story.

They highlighted the GTA 6 protagonist Lucia and claimed that her and Jason’s (who is yet to be officially introduced) scenes were part of the beginning of the storyline.

According to Gaming Detective, both the characters decided to rob a convenience store using guns and masks. However, their plan went south, and Lucia got caught by the police after the robbery. That is why the trailer showed Lucia in a prison. However, they also claimed that Jason managed to escape the cops, so he was not in jail.

Lucia in her prison attire as seen in the GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The data miner further added that Lucia’s conversation in jail referred to the end of her sentence. She then left the prison and met Jason again.

Rockstar Games showed an ankle monitor on Lucia’s right leg in the official GTA 6 poster. Gaming Detective stated that the band was given to her during her departure from prison.

Other fans joined the conversation and provided theories to back up the story. According to a user named Potato (X/@PotatoOverlorp), by saying, “Bad luck, I guess," Lucia referred to the fact that she was caught in the police chase while her partner managed to escape.

Expand Tweet

Another user named @gtaxtreme added that the scene where the male character was seen driving away from cops while being worried referred to the police chase where they both were wanted after the store robbery.

Expand Tweet

While the theories mentioned above look intriguing, there is a high chance that the actual GTA 6 gameplay may have different plots and twists. Currently, there is no insight into how Rockstar Games has crafted the upcoming game's storyline.

The notorious September 2022 leaks also failed to disclose a storyline and showed only a few parts of the map and other gameplay mechanics. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of the game to know the complete storyline of Grand Theft Auto 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you find the fan theory fascinating? Yes No 0 votes