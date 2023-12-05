Will Trevor be in GTA 6? Everything we know so far

Trevor Philips is one of the main protagonists of GTA 5 and a popular character in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. He has an unpredictable and dynamic personality that makes him stand out from the other playable characters.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to introduce several new characters in the series. The official trailer has already revealed a male-female duo in the lead roles. However, many fans are anticipating Trevor Philips in the upcoming game.

This article briefly explains whether or not the Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist will make an appearance in the upcoming game.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Will Trevor Philips make a return in GTA 6

The GTA 6 official trailer did not show Trevor Philips in any of its shots. The September 2022 leaks also did not mention his name or details in the game files. However, Rockstar Games is full of surprises; therefore, a definite yes or no answer will be unsuited for the time being.

What happened to Trevor Philips after the events of Grand Theft Auto 5?

If we consider The Third Way as the canon ending for Grand Theft Auto 5, Trevor Philips is still alive in the gaming universe. His existence was further confirmed when Rockstar Games brought him back in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2015 as part of the Series A Funding Heist.

Interestingly, the popular GTA character disappeared after the heist mission, but the last cutscene shows him crying under a tree, depicting that he is not dead. Trevor was also later mentioned by various other Grand Theft Auto Online characters, most recently in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that the character is still alive and on hiatus after encountering the narcs in the Series A Funding Heist finale.

Details about the upcoming characters in Grand Theft Auto 6

While fans expected more, the first GTA 6 trailer only confirmed a few characters. Lucia (the female lead) and Stephenie (the jail counselor) were introduced in detail, whereas others were presented as a montage. However, the September 2022 leaks disclosed many other characters that could come to the game's final version.

Some of them are Jason (the male lead), Dre, Sam, Zach, RB Shaw, Kai, Wyman, Billy, Tit, Vicky, Iris, Shanese, Chester, Boobie, YJ, Danny, and Dale. You can expect to know more about them in future trailers or once the GTA 6 pre-order begins.

Rockstar Games usually does not bring the main characters from older games to the new ones. Hence, Trevor Philips is unlikely to be in the upcoming game.

