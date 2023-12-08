GTA 6 poster decrypted by fans discloses hidden details

Immediately after the release of the GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar Games released the first cover art for the game across all of its social media profiles. While most fans were busy admiring the trailer, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed various details hidden in the still image. While the studio hasn’t said anything about the poster, the community strongly believes the details are subtle Easter eggs.

However, readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt, as there were previous instances where fans saw random things in various images.

Fans believe Rockstar Games has put hidden details on the GTA 6 cover image

On December 8, 2023, a fan account named GTA 6 Trailer Countdown shared this post on X (formerly Twitter), speculating about various hidden details that can be found on the poster. The following is the official image published by Rockstar Games:

The official Grand Theft Auto 6 cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The image features Lucia alongside a male character presumed to be named Jason, a car with bullet holes on its right door panels, and a few buildings in the background. According to the X profile, the bullet holes refer to the infamous Bonnie and Clyde Death Car, as seen in the image below:

The original Bonnie and Clyde Death Car (Image via Historic Vehicles)

They also pointed out that Lucia, the new GTA 6 protagonist, was wearing an ankle monitor. This device is enforced by law agencies on people who are typically under house arrest or are forbidden to go outside a certain boundary. According to the fan account, Lucia’s ankle monitor means that she will have restricted freeroam access.

However, this could be a limited-time thing, as in the last shot in the GTA 6 trailer, where Lucia and the male character kick open the store door, the monitor is missing from her ankle.

While Jason’s name is yet to be officially confirmed, the post stated that his cargo pants looked similar to the real-life uniform of the Miami SWAT team.

Lastly, according to the fan account, the building in the background with three round window panels referenced the chainsaw scene from the popular Hollywood movie Scarface.

While the speculations look intriguing, one has to wait for the GTA 6 release date to know the complete truth.

