7 best motorcycles in GTA Online that must return in GTA 6

Motorcycles are an important part of the Grand Theft Auto gameplay experience, and GTA 6 is also expected to include some new two-wheelers. However, many players prefer to have some returning vehicles from Grand Theft Auto Online in the upcoming game. As of May 2024, the multiplayer game currently has 57 motorcycles. However, Rockstar Games may not import all of them to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Therefore, this article lists seven of the best motorcycles in GTA Online that should be included in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

7 motorcycles from GTA Online that should return in GTA 6

1) Shitzu PCJ 600

The PCJ 600 in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Shitzu PCJ 600 is one of the best motorcycles for GTA Online beginners as it costs only $9,000. The two-wheeler has been a part of the series since Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

The PCJ 600 was one of the fastest motorcycles in the 3D Universe Vice City and fans will love to see it in the future. Therefore, Rockstar Games must bring it back to GTA 6.

2) Maibatsu Manchez Scout C

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout C is currently a delivery vehicle that comes with the Acid Lab business. However, it should be a purchasable or NPC vehicle in GTA 6. It is one of the best motorcycles that has armor protection and fast speeds.

Rockstar Games should rework this model to make it more suitable for off-roading in the State of Leonida.

3) Western Powersurge

A promotional image of the Western Powersurge (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Powersurge is the latest motorcycle released in GTA Online and it quickly became popular within the two-wheeler community. It is an electric motorcycle with fast speeds and quick acceleration.

Considering the age of the motorcycle, it deserves to be a part of GTA 6. However, Rockstar Games should make it a two-person-seater in the future.

4) Western Reever

The GTA Online Western Reever is the fastest motorcycle in the multiplayer game. It is also the fastest land vehicle that can easily surpass the Vigilante, the Weevil Custom, etc. Rockstar Games must include it in GTA 6 considering it is one of the most important vehicles in the current installment.

However, the seating capacity should be increased to two people so that both Jason and Lucia can ride along.

5) Pegassi Faggio Mod

The Pegassi Faggio Mod is one of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online that has its own fan following. It is a simple motorcycle that doesn’t have any extravagant features. However, fans love to customize it and roam around the streets.

While it is one of the removed vehicles in GTA Online, Rockstar should bring it back in GTA 6 to please the fans.

6) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

An image of the Hakuchou Drag (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is a premium motorcycle that has HSW Customizations. Although it is not faster than the Reever, you can heavily customize its looks. The motorcycle would be a perfect match for the modern-day Vice City.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should bring it back in GTA 6 for all players. The price of the vehicle should also be reduced in the future.

7) Maibatsu Sanchez

A promotional image of the Sanchez (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Maibatsu Sanchez is believed to be a returning vehicle in GTA 6 as it was seen in the first trailer. It is also an OG motorcycle that has a similar legacy to the PCJ 600. It is a budget-friendly dirt bike that costs only $8,000.

Rockstar Games should offer more customization and increase its top speed in the upcoming game.

