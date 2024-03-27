5 reasons to own Western Reever in GTA Online in 2024

While driving two-wheelers is a very niche category in GTA 5 Online, Western Reever is still one of the most prominent vehicles in this category. Since most players focus on getting the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, the motorcycles are often overlooked. However, if you are into riding rather than driving, then the Western Reever has many things to offer to you.

Despite being over two years old, there are plenty of reasons to own and ride the Western Reever. This article lists five of the most important details about the motorcycle.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 factors that make the Western Reever a great deal in GTA 5 Online in 2024

1) Fastest motorcycle in the game

The Western Reever is not only the fastest motorcycle but also the fastest vehicle in GTA 5 Online on land. While its base top speed is only 93.95 mph or 151.20 km/h, after customization, it can reach up to 163.00 mph or 262.32 km/h. For instance, the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike, which has HSW Performance Upgrades, can reach only up to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

Therefore, if you are looking for a fast land-based vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, the Reever is certainly a no-brainer. The track performance is also impressive, with a lap record of 0:59.459 minutes. You can buy it from the Legendary Motorsport website for a fixed price of $1,900,000.

2) Customizations

The Western Reever is one of the most customizable vehicles in GTA Online in the motorcycles category. Despite being a single-seater motorcycle, Rockstar Games offers seven backrests for it. Other options include five exhausts, 10 front mudguards, eight rear mudguards, six front seats, 11 liveries, 14 windshields, and many more.

The backrests work similarly to a car spoiler, providing downforce and increasing the traction of the Western Reever motorcycle. You can turn it into a race motorcycle using the various race-themed liveries and a proper paint job.

3) Engine and power

The Western Reever houses a pushrod V-Twin engine and a five-speed transmission box. The engine is high revving and has a very good acceleration output. Although the handling and cornering are sluggish, you can easily control the motorcycle at high speeds.

With some little tricks on the Reever, you can beat the Sparrow, one of the best helicopters in GTA Online. While riding, if you lean forward on the motorcycle, you can reach up to 121.2 mph or 195.1 km/h. However, performing a wheelie is more effective as it increases the max top speed to 178.2 mph or 286.8 km/h.

4) Style and looks

According to the Grand Theft Auto Wiki, the Western Reever is a power cruiser motorcycle. It has a very compact and round-shaped body. The primary inspiration for this GTA Online motorcycle was the real-life ARCH Method 143. However, you can also see some details from Cyberpunk 2077’s ARCH Nazaré.

The Western Reever is undoubtedly one of the best free-roam vehicles in GTA 5 Online in 2024. Its compact body allows you to pass through dense and heavy traffic areas easily. However, the NPC drivers in the multiplayer game are known to be menaces, and you must be careful of them. Otherwise, it is a stylish vehicle to cruise and bring to car/motorcycle meets.

5) Affiliations to Keanu Reeves

Many players are unaware of this, but Rockstar Games sneaked a little affiliation to Keanu Reeves, the popular American actor, in the motorcycle. Keanu is one of the co-founders of the ARCH Motorcycle Company, which makes the ARCH Method 143.

Therefore, Rockstar named it the Reever, taking inspiration from the actor’s last name. The Reever livery is also a reference to him and his (Johnny Silverhand's) in-game motorcycle in Cyberpunk 2077. Therefore, the Reever deserves a return in GTA 6.

