Could GTA 6 be priced more than $70: Possibility explored

While Rockstar Games continues the final stage of development for GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, is set to price the game. After the most recent Earnings Call Meeting of the parent company, CEO Strauss Zelnick has taken part in various interviews where he indirectly talked about an increased price tag. However, readers should note that it may not cost $150 as rumored before.

Nonetheless, some of the statements made by the CEO indicate that Rockstar Games may charge over $70, which is the current standard price tag in the industry.

GTA 6 is likely to cost more than $70 after its release

The GTA 6 price is still a mystery for the gaming industry, as the title only has a little over a year before its release, provided everything goes according to plan. While both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive haven't mentioned the game’s retail price in any of their official channels, Strauss Zelnick’s recent interview has created a buzz within the community.

In an interview with GameSpot, the CEO stated the following when asked about the price of the upcoming game:

“...any time we establish a price, we want to make sure that it's good news for the consumer; that the experience vastly over delivers in the context of the cost. That's the goal."

This indirectly hints that the company is planning a change in the retail price of GTA 6 after its release.

However, before making the statement, Strauss Zelnick said:

“...there's more content constantly being made available, and we really aim to deliver great value at any given time…We're so focused on delivering more value than what we charge. And that's sort of the rubric.”

Readers should note that Take-Two Interactive set the price of Red Dead Redemption’s latest ports at $49.99. When fans criticized the price tags, Strauss Zelnick defended it by saying:

“That’s just what we believe is the commercially accurate price for it.” - Source: IGN

Recently, Rockstar Games also increased the price tag of the GTA Plus membership. Therefore, the CEO’s “good news for the consumer” statement should not be taken lightly, as it hints at an increased price tag for GTA 6.

A GTA 6 leaker disclosed that Rockstar Games had spent over $2 billion in developing the upcoming game till 2022. Since Take-Two Interactive is a profit-driven company, it will look to generate as much revenue to cover its expenditures.

Therefore, gamers should brace themselves for an increased price tag for the upcoming title. Although it’s currently unknown when the official price will be revealed, the community is expecting it to be shared with the GTA 6 trailer 2.

