GTA 6 logo might get changed, as per a new rumor

Rockstar Games officially revealed the GTA 6 logo in December 2023, but some fans now believe it will be changed in the future. According to a recent series of investigations by Detective (X/@that1detectiv3), a popular data miner, a new Grand Theft Auto 6 logo is available on the internet that has a few changes from the original one.

Detective also claimed that while Rockstar Games has yet to disclose the new logo, it was shown in a CNBC interview featuring Strauss Zelnick. Strauss is the current Chief Executive Officer of Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent organization of Rockstar Games.

Data miner finds new GTA 6 logo after the game’s recent announcement

Take-Two Interactive held its Earnings Call Meeting on May 16, 2024, where it revealed the Grand Theft Auto 6 release window.

After that, Strauss Zelnick was seen talking about the company’s future plans in an interview held by CNBC. Detective claimed that the interview showed a new GTA 6 logo, which did not have the palm trees in the word “VI”.

The palm trees are a symbolization of Vice City, and Rockstar Games used them in the logo shown in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. However, the one shown in the CNBC interview was plain and had only the color gradients.

Detective also stated that the new logo has been available on the Wikipedia page of the game for a while. However, Rockstar Games hasn’t officially used it yet. According to the data miner, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 may show the new logo without the palm trees.

In a later post, Detective said Rockstar Games might change the GTA 6 logo before the game’s final release in fall 2025. They elaborated on the rumored new logo, saying:

“I suspect the final version will probably revert back to the regular GTA style with maybe the palm trees excluded from the “VI.” We’ll see though, I think both look great.”

Another user also agreed with Detective's statement and commented that the studio once also changed the Red Dead Redemption 2 logo.

However, we’ll have to wait till the GTA 6 release date to know the actual truth.

