5 personality traits GTA 6 main characters should possess

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly waiting to meet the new GTA 6 main characters after the game’s official release. The community got to know a little about them from the September 2022 leaks and the first official trailer. However, there is no doubt that we have a lot to know about them in the future. Rockstar Games introduced the main characters with three different personalities in Grand Theft Auto 5.

It will be interesting to see what kind of personalities the upcoming protagonists possess. This article discusses five personality traits that the GTA 6 main characters should have.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five characteristics that the GTA 6 main characters should have in their personality

1) Dominance

Jason and Lucia were seen dominating a store at gunpoint in the first trailer. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 main characters must have a dominating personality that inspires others. The protagonists should be able to influence others and not become their controlled puppets.

However, based on the details available till now, Jason seems a little submissive in front of Lucia. It will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games has crafted his character in the future.

2) Fierceness

The GTA 6 main characters should be fierce and ready to take on any risks and challenges that come upon them. They should also be able to improvise based on the situation. One of the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked clips showed both Jason and Lucia fiercely dealing with the cops from the front.

While Jason tried to flee from the cops using a car, Lucia rained heavy gunfire on them from the trunk bed of the car. This kind of behavior of the GTA 6 main characters is guaranteed to give players a major adrenaline rush.

3) Considerate

It goes without saying that the GTA 6 main characters will be some of the most notorious criminals in the eyes of the law. However, Rockstar Games should also make them considerate for certain situations.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay should not be only killing and robbing people. Both Jason and Lucia should also be kind and helpful toward regular citizens, an option that we could clearly experience in Red Dead Redemption 2. Moreover, this trait was present among the Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists and it should be continued in the future.

4) Witty

The GTA 6 main characters should also have some sense of humor. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has some of the wittiest characters and the same trait should be implemented in the upcoming protagonists as well.

Jason and Lucia should pass witty remarks and deliver humorous jokes based on the situation. The GTA San Andreas characters keep the in-game commentary interesting and the same is expected in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) Loyal

A screenshot of the GTA 6 main characters. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Loyalty is one of the must-have personality traits considering the GTA 6 main characters will share a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired relationship. They should be loyal to each other through all ups and downs and share similar interests.

The first trailer hinted at Jason and Lucia’s loyal relationship. The playerbase is now waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2 to know more about the characters’ relationship.

FAQ

Are there any more characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Yes, there is a slew of other characters in Grand Theft Auto 6. However, the only officially known two characters are Lucia and Stefanie (the woman who questions Lucia at the beginning of the first trailer).

Other leaked characters include Dre, Zach, RB Shaw, Sam, Kai, Wyman, Billy, Tit, Vicky, Iris, Shanese, Boobie, YJ, Danny, Chester, and Dale.

More about Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback