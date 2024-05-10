"Rockstar trolling us": Fans react to GTA 5 pictures instead of GTA 6 new screenshots

The entire gaming community was expecting GTA 6 new screenshots on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. While Rockstar Games did not make any official move on releasing the images, the studio released four images from Grand Theft Auto 5 on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Many fans thought it was a planned troll from Rockstar Games.

Popular data miner Detective (X/@that1detectiv3) reacted by saying:

“Rockstar trolling us with these 4 screenshots… we want the GTA 6 images not this”

Another user named @user1127658 made a comparison between the recent GTA 5 screenshot and a scene from the first GTA 6 trailer.

User THUG_alive2001 (X/@AdamOrgh) was eager to see the Grand Theft Auto 6 second trailer and know more about Jason (the unconfirmed male protagonist).

User Carbon_Star_7 (X/@hallow_sin_08) commented:

“I kinda expected that lol, more news would more likely be the late summer or late fall”

Another user Thebucketguy (X/@Kyblik3) stated:

“Well, there was only said screens, they didn't specify which”

Many other fans also acknowledged Rockstar Games’ way of trolling the player base.

Fans’ reactions to Rockstar Games’ recent post (Images via X)

However, considering the official side, these are still promotional screenshots of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fans claim Rockstar Games is trolling them with GTA 5 images instead of GTA 6 new screenshots

On May 9, 2024, Rockstar Games announced the most recent Grand Theft Auto 5 Online weekly update via a tweet. A few moments after that the studio shared another tweet promoting the Career Progress challenges for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

The post included four images from the multiplayer game, which fans thought were an indirect reference to the GTA 6 new screenshots rumor from the day before.

FAQs about Grand Theft Auto 6

When will Rockstar Games release new details about Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of now, there is no solid information on when Rockstar Games will release more details about Grand Theft Auto 6. However, based on the GTA 6 new screenshots rumor, a new announcement seems imminent.

More about Grand Theft Auto 6:

